Senior night on a cool late October night with a playoff hopes on the line. The setup was good, but Centerville would not end their regular season the way they would’ve liked as PCM spoiled the night with a 46-6 victory.
The worry for the Centerville defense coming into the game was giving up big plays and PCM was able to capitalize on multiple chunk plays.
On the third play of the game, PCM quarterback Sage Burns hit Jacob VanWinkle on a quick screen that ended going for a 63-yard touchdown.
PCM then took advantage of a pair of Quinton Koestner interceptions. Turning them around for touchdowns of 40 and 25 yards from Burns to Gatlin Boell to open a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Centerville and PCM then went back and forth in the second quarter. PCM added to their lead on a 54-yard passing touchdown from Burns to Seth Greiner on another nicely set up screen.
The Big Reds needed an answer and they got a couple from Trent McCann. After turning it over on downs in PCM territory, McCann would pick off Burns on a deep thrown over the middle. Centerville looked for the big play after the turnover with Koestner throwing a perfectly placed deep ball to a diving McCann, who made the fingertip grab for the 29-yard touchdown.
Unfortunately, that would be the only Centerville score on the night as they struggled with turnovers and negative plays in plus territory.
The Mustangs quickly regained the momentum with running back Aiden Anderson firing out of a rocket up the middle for an 84-yard rushing touchdown on the very next drive to give PCM a 32-6 lead at the half.
PCM added a pair of touchdowns in the the third quarter to grow their lead to 46-6 and would put on a running clock for the remainder of the game.
After the game, Centerville sent their seniors out with their traditional senior walk where they cross Paul Johnson Field for one last time as a Big Red.
It was an emotional end to the season, which saw Centerville finish with a 5-4 record for a second consecutive year.