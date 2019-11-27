Two evenly matched teams, both with clutch plays late, unfortunately for Centerville they were in the wrong end of a thrilling game prior to the Thanksgiving break. Oskaloosa would come through late to hold off the Redettes 61-58.
This game was tight throughout and it started in the first quarter. Both teams got into a little bit of foul trouble with Centerville attacking Oskaloosa’s zone and getting to the free throw line early and often.
On the other hand, Caitlyn Krull picked up two early fouls meaning that Claire George would have to make an early appearance off the bench for Centerville. George would have the difficult task of trying to hold the Indian’s Amanda Fay at bay.
Fay would score nine of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter but George overall had an excellent night with extended minutes. She defended the post well causing numerous Osky turnovers as they tried to force it into the post. She also chipped in four points as Centerville trailed 14-12 after the first eight minutes of play.
The turnovers continued to mount for Oskaloosa in the second quarter and Centerville took advantage of it and was able to get out and run in transition and get some easy looks in the paint to put them ahead 28-25 at the half.
The third quarter continued the theme of going back and forth as the Redette guards started to get going while the Indians were finding holes in Centerville’s defense and were starting to hit their mid-range shots at a high percentage clip.
Oskaloosa would enter the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead and would come out quick to go up by seven with six minutes to go.
The game would open up a bit but Centerville still found themselves trailing by six with three minutes left.
Head coach Nic Belloma decided to put on the full court press and he would get the result he was looking for as Oskaloosa sped up their offense to either lose the ball on a turnover or take a quick shot.
Trailing by three with 53 seconds left, Claire Mathews would go the line for a pair of free throws. She would miss both but would run down her own rebound, drive to hoop for the score plus one. Mathews would make the free throw to tie the game 56.
Oskaloosa would come down and take another quick shot with Mathews then grabbing the rebound and outracing the Indians back the other way for the go ahead layup.
Oskaloosa came back the other way and got the perfect look. They would drive to the paint and draw three Redette defenders leaving Macie Krier wide open for the kick out. Krier would catch and shoot with a lot of confidence and it was nothing but net to put Osky ahead by one with 16 seconds left.
Coach Belloma drew up a play and got a good look down low to Claire George but her layup would just not fall as Centerville missed a couple of layups on the night.
A quick foul would put Fay on the line to try and extend Oskaloosa’s lead. She would make both clutch free throws sending Centerville the other way needing a three to send the game to overtime.
Taylor Shinn got the ball and used a good Rachel George screen and got a decent look at the game-tying three from the right corner but it was just off as Centerville would fall short 61-58.
All five of Oskaloosa’s starters scored in double figures. Mathews and Mickey Stephens both led Centerville with 12 points. Rachel George also had some productive minutes off the bench and would finish with 11 points.
No. 15 Centerville (0-2) are back in action at home next Friday at 6:15 p.m. against Davis County (2-0).