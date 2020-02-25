PELLA — One of the top offenses in the state was on full display on Monday night as No. 6 Pella ended Centerville’s season with a 95-53 victory.
It had been nearly two weeks since the Big Reds last took the floor for a game, but it didn’t really show at the start. Both teams were going back and forth in the early going before Pella would string together a couple of starts and transition buckets and before you could blink they were ahead 22-13 after the first quarter.
The Dutch would make some adjustments defensively, packing in the paint on Centerville drives and forcing the Big Reds to shoot outside. Unfortunately for Centerville, the hot-shooting they had against Putnam County in their last game didn’t carry over to Pella as they would finish 0-for-15 from three.
Meanwhile, the Pella offense continued to be the well-oiled machine that it has been this season. Driving and kicking out to shooters while also using their length to attack the glass. The Dutch would take a 48-24 lead into the half, hitting seven threes along the way.
It was much of the same in the second half as the Pella lead continued to grow. Centerville’s seniors would get taken out to an ovation in the fourth quarter as head coach Matt Kruzich emptied the bench.
Pella eclipsed the 90-point mark for the fourth time this season as they had 14 different boys score in the contest including four in double figures. The Dutch shot 58.7% from the floor and made 12 of their 27 threes while out-rebounding Centerville 35-21.
Outside of their cold shooting night from beyond the arc, the Big Reds shot well from inside going 23-for-32 (71.9%) on two-point attempts.
Matthew McDonald finished with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with four rebounds and one block in his final game as a Big Red. Fellow senior Quinton Koestner ended with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while junior Brady Kauzlarich added 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
After starting the year 3-7, Centerville finishes the season with a record of 12-10. They will lose eight seniors in Koestner, McDonald, Cade Lechtenberg, Trent McCann, Elyjah Sparks, Jake Bauer, Austin Dell and Brady Hughes.