Two of the top South Central Conference teams clashed on Tuesday night in Lakeview Gym with a chance to take the sole lead in the conference championship race. No. 13 (4A) Knoxville would take that honor after defeating Centerville 67-45.
The Redettes had their hands full with Knoxville’s high-scoring duo in Nebraska-Omaha commit Katie Keitges and Maggie Wilkins. The two made every big basket when it was needed and were dominant on both ends of the floor.
Keitges finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Wilkins ended the night with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Centerville got off to a pretty good start, picking up an 8-5 lead early in the first quarter. The tides then shifted quickly with the Redettes getting a little careless with the ball and Keitges and Wilkins starting to heat up.
Knoxville would blitz Centerville over the next four minutes of game time between the end of the first and start of the second quarter, going on a 22-3 run to put the Panthers ahead 27-11.
Mickey Stephens led a late push from the Redettes as she scored nine points in the quarter to cut the deficit to 36-24 and keep Centerville within reach at the half.
Centerville needed a quick start in the third but Knoxville would continue to find success on the offensive end with Keitges and Wilkins pushing the play. The Redettes would trail 54-35 after three quarters of play and that lead would hold steady for the fourth quarter.
Stephens led Centerville with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while Rachel George added 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks.
Knoxville takes the lead in the conference title race with a record of 5-0. Centerville falls to 4-1 in conference play, same as their upcoming opponent, and will meet the Panthers in Knoxville in their second to last conference game on Jan. 31.
Centerville (6-4) will try to bounce back when they host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (6-4) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.