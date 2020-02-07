The postseason may not be until next week but this one had a playoff feel to it. Two talented teams clashed at Lakeview Gym on Thursday night as No. 14 (1A) Central Decatur won a thriller over Centerville 60-57.
The Redettes were not intimidated by the rank foe as they jumped out to a great start on both ends of the floor with Mickey Stephens’ steal and score putting Centerville ahead 21-11 six minutes in. Both teams were playing quality basketball early and it was the Redettes holding a 24-16 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter got choppy with a lot of fouls slowing down the pace and sending both teams to the free throw line. Claire Mathews’ eight first half points all came at the free throw line on her way to a game-high 19 points. By the end of the first half, Centerville held a 36-30 lead.
Centerville did a lot of driving and kicking in the first half but would switch it up and dump it off to Caitlyn Krull a couple of times to open the second half. Central Decatur would finish the third strong and cut the deficit to five entering the fourth quarter with a lot of momentum.
The momentum saw the Cardinals jump out to a 12-2 run capped off with Alaina Applegate’s corner three to give Central Decatur a 56-51 lead with four minutes left. After a quiet first half, Applegate got going in the second half to finish with a team-high 16 points.
As the clock was continuing to tick down, Central Decatur was trying to play keep away and melt the clock but that would backfire. With Centerville trailing by three, freshman Rachel George came through with a huge contested three from the elbow that was nothing but net to tie the game at 57 with 37.3 seconds left. George would finish with 10 points off the bench for the Redettes.
With the a chance for the last shot of the game, Central Decatur drew up the perfect play. With the clock ticking down, the Cardinals swung the ball to the left side of the court. Central Decatur would then skip the ball to the right side of the court where a backside double screen against Centerville’s 1-3-1 zone left a wide open Hallee Hamilton for three.
Hamilton got the shot off with time to spare as the ball would rattle off the rim, backboard and back in as time expired to give the Cardinals the victory.
Centerville (13-6) are back at home on Saturday at 5:15 against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-7).