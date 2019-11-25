In last year’s season opener, Fort Madison played Centerville tough with the Redettes trailing at the half before using a big third quarter to win the game. Centerville found themselves trailing early again in this year’s game, but they were unable to bring it back as Fort Madison went wire-to-wire with a 48-36 win over No. 15 Centerville on Friday.
It was a slow start for the Redettes as they found themselves trailing 8-0 halfway through the first quarter as they weren’t able to get the shots they wanted offensively and they were giving up a handful of offensive rebounds and second chance points to Fort Madison.
Centerville had a good response out of the timeout, using an 8-3 run of their own to cut the deficit to 11-8 after getting some steals and easy layups in transition. A late three by Fort Madison’s freshman Camille Kruse, who finished with a game-high 14 points, gave the Bloodhounds a 14-8 lead after one quarter of play.
The Redettes’ offense continue to struggle to attack Fort Madison’s 2-3 zone in the second quarter as they were limited to just five points in the quarter and would trail 21-13 at the half.
Both offenses started to get things going in the third quarter but Centerville wasn’t able to get any closer with Fort Madison holding a 34-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Centerville wasn’t ready to give up. After trailing by 13, the Redettes brought out some full-court pressure and would frazzle the Bloodhounds on their way to an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to seven with 3:42 left.
Unfortunately for Centerville, they would run out of time as the Redettes couldn’t continue their run as Fort Madison would end up with a 48-36 victory.
Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens each had 11 points for Centerville with 11 of their combined 22 points coming in the fourth quarter. Caitlyn Krull had six points while Taylor Shinn and Rachel George each added three points.
No. 15 Centerville (0-1) will try to bounce back before the Thanksgiving break when they host Oskaloosa (0-0) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.