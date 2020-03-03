Cole Spree is doing something he hasn’t done since he first hit the wrestling mat when he was seven years old.
It’s been an odd year for Indian Hills’ first-ever head wrestling coach. With the program beginning their inaugural season in late 2020, this has been the first time since Spree was a young boy that he isn’t wrestling or coaching.
Spree has exclusively been on the recruiting trail since he stepped on the IHCC’s Centerville campus in October.
“Honestly it’s been strange at first, but it’s also been great because it’s given me an opportunity to rejuvenate myself,” Spree said. “My competitive juices have gone to an all-time high. When it gets to that point next year where they are here, I’m going to have to tapper myself back because I feel like I’m ready to go.”
Spree didn’t envision himself a wrestler at a young age in Parkersburg. Then one day his father learned about the sport and came home wanting his son to give a try.
“Nobody in my family had really wrestled before,” said Spree. “My dad came home and wanted me to try this. So, we went to the local YMCA and it just went crazy after that. Next thing I know I’m traveling all over the country wrestling 100-plus matches a year. Went from there to high school where I had some success and then went on to college where I made the national tournament a few times.”
Spree was a three-time state placewinner for Aplington-Parkersburg High School before enrolling at Ellsworth, where he became an All-American. He was a two-time national qualifier for Northwestern College before beginning his coaching career.
He studied business in college, but it turned out he wasn’t sure if he wanted to pursue that after graduation.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Spree recalled. “I had like a mid-life crisis right after college. A guy that I wrestled for asked me if I’d come back and coach with him in a volunteer position. After that I fell in love, people along the way told me that’s the avenue I’d end up in but I was in denial. But I kind of just found my place and went from there.”
Spree joined Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota for one year as an assistant before joining Ellsworth as an assistant. He then became the head coach of Ellsworth before the 2011-12 season and would go on to develop 29 All-Americans and 11 national tournament finalists.
The Panthers finished in the top 10 at the national tournament in each of the past six seasons, with a third-place showing in 2016 and a fifth-place last spring. They were also runners-up at the 2016 NWCA duals tourney and in the top four in four consecutive years. Spree was named the ICCAC coach of the year in 2013 and 2019.
So, what made him want to leave a program he was having a lot of success at for a program that is just getting started?
“I needed a change if I was going to continue to coach,” Spree said. “We had gotten into the top five in three out the last four years, the resources were limited and I think the biggest thing was just a new challenge. I knew that what we had done at Ellsworth I had hit max level. We could stay at upper echelon in the top five, but to pull the trigger and go to the next level was going to be hard. There is a reputation that goes behind Indian Hills. I wanted to be at a place that had a reputation for success and push myself. I felt like I was kind of becoming complacent.”
IHCC Athletic Director Dr. Brett Monaghan made the announcement in September that the school added men’s and women’s wrestling for the 2020-21 academic year. Monaghan sited wrestling as a staple sport in high schools in this part of the country, making it a perfect addition to the school.
“I am certain this is the perfect sport to be the next addition to our athletic department,” Monaghan said in a released statement. “Women’s wrestling has seen tremendous growth and I wanted to ensure we are at the forefront of NJCAA schools providing this opportunity to young women looking to compete at the collegiate level while also seeking to start their post-secondary academic careers at a community college.”
With every IHCC sport but baseball on the Ottumwa campus, what made it the right decision to put wrestling on the Centerville campus?
“I like to think it’s Centerville’s reputation,” Spree said. “If you are going to say from an outsider’s perspective what athletics are Centerville known for, two sports are going to get mentioned. You’re going to hear baseball and you’re going to hear wrestling. From a community standpoint and a support standpoint, it kind of made sense. I think they have plans for Centerville’s campus to be more and I think Noel Gordon is a big piece of that.”
Noel Gordon, the Dean of the Centerville campus, along with others in the community made a push for wrestling to be a part of the Centerville campus. There are 53 men’s teams that compete in wrestling in the NJCAA while there are 61 collegiate women’s wrestling programs across the country.
In Iowa, William Penn, Iowa Wesleyan and Grand View all added women’s wrestling in the past year.
“We are so excited to add wrestling to our campus,” Gordon said in a released statement. “Here we are in the heart of wrestling country and we’re proud to be the first community college in Iowa to offer women’s wrestling. It’s the fastest-growing women’s sport in the nation. This is going to be a great addition to our campus community.”
IHCC will use Centerville’s wrestling room to practice this season although there may be plans in the future for them to get their own wrestling room on the Centerville campus in the near future.
IHCC will also have their meets at Howar Middle School, a place they hope will hope grow their atmosphere.
“If we outgrow it we’ll move but I think initially it will make for a loud, exciting, real intimate setting that will be neat,” Spree said.
Indian Hills will join five other schools in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference that currently have a men’s program, but none have women’s wrestling yet.
Spree has been working hard on the recruiting trail trying to fill out a roster for next year’s teams. He noted that most first year women’s programs usually have around 3-5 kids but the elite programs can get up to between 25 and 28 women to compete for titles.
When recruiting between boys and girls, Spree is looking for the same thing. He is looking for ability. He may have girls that are technically behind but with the ability there, Spree hopes in one to two years he can turn them into something special.
Indian Hills picked up a big commitment early with two-time girls state champion Chloe Clemons joining the fold from Pleasant Valley and starting what has been a good start in recruiting the women’s side.
“We’ve been working our tails off and are somewhere between the six or seven range right now,” Spree said. “Not all are great wrestlers, but all want to wrestle at the colligate level. Probably 75-80% of the women’s side is first- or second-year kids so there’s not going to be a ton of seasoned athletes. My ultimate goal is to fill every weight class, have a dual meet here in Centerville and give the people in the community something to be excited about.”
Spree also found early success on the boys side with fellow Pleasant Valley state champ Eli Loyd committing in November. Loyd picked up his 150th career win earlier this season.
As far as coaching between the two programs, Spree hopes to have two assistants with one taking charge of the men’s and one with the girl’s while he jumps between the two in what he called a “director” type role.
He already has one assistant in Alijah Jeffery, a former state champion wrestler in Iowa, that he expects to handle to the women’s side while still needing to hire another for the men’s team.
Until then, Spree will continue to travel the country looking to fill out his inaugural teams. So far he has been from everywhere around Iowa to Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri with plans to go out east this summer.
Part of the job is having to take these long trips to see recruits you wouldn’t otherwise seen. And in a year with that as his only focus, it makes for long days.
“We’re driving up to Minnesota for a kid we are recruiting and we are driving up, meet is at 7:10 p.m., we’ll talk with the kid and their parents and it will be nine or 10 and then we’ll drive back. It’s going to be a long day but it’s worth it,” Spree said.
Spree couldn’t put a number on how many miles he has driven so far this season. Is he sick of it yet?
“Not yet,” Spree chuckled. “Ask me in April.”