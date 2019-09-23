MURRAY — The Mohawks were looking to spoil Murray’s homecoming and grab a much-needed victory. Instead, they would come up just short and suffer their third straight loss in a 26-21 defeat to Murray.
Moravia led 14-12 after one quarter on Brett Cormeny’s 33-yard touchdown run and Tanner Cormeny’s 65-yard kick return for a touchdown.
The Mohawk offense had a difficult time putting up points after that with Reece Held’s one-yard rushing touchdown giving Murray a 20-14 halftime advantage. Held finished with 111 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns.
Wil Martin would hit Logan Johnson for an 11-yard passing touchdown, giving the lead back Moravia at 21-20 at the end of the third quarter.
But freshman Zack Belden’s three-yard go-ahead touchdown run for Murray with 5:21 left would be enough to hold off Moravia and hand the Mohawks a 26-21 loss.
The Mohawks will look back and point to four lost fumbles really hurting their chances in this one. Martin was able to force two Murray turnovers with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Tanner Cormeny would finish with 61 rushing yards on nine attempts while leading Moravia with 15 tackles.
Moravia (1-3, 0-2) stays on the road this week as they travel to face Lamoni (3-1, 2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.