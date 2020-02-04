MOULTON — It certainly wasn’t the way the seniors wanted to celebrate senior night, as Moulton-Udell was on the wrong side of a lopsided 80-21 victory by Cardinal on Monday evening.
Cardinal jumped on the Eagles from the start as Moulton-Udell had a difficult time against the Comets’ extended 2-3 zone. In the blink of an eye, Cardinal held a 24-3 lead after the first quarter of play.
From there Cardinal would roll the rest of the way, emptying the bench and handing the Eagles their 13th straight loss.
The Comets were spreading the ball around all night with 10 different boys getting on the score sheet. Blaine Bryant led the way with 18 points with Griffin Greiner adding 13 points for Cardinal.
Moulton-Udell was led by Wyatt Stansberry, who finished with 15 points while doing most of his damage from the free throw line.
Cardinal’s defense was tough for Moulton-Udell to crack all night as the Eagles were held to just four made field goals.
Moulton-Udell (2-15) will travel to Murray (12-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.