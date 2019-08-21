Moulton-Udell gets their third coach in as many years as the Lady Eagles struggled to just two wins last year. New coach Abby Swarts will hope to turn things around for Moulton-Udell as she sees a good amount of returnees as well as a solid group of newcomers.
“Practices have been going really well. We’ve been focusing on fundamentals and communication,” Swarts said.
Returning to the Lady Eagles are seniors Brason Bulechek and Chelsey Boettcher, juniors Emily Deahl, Jessica King, Zoe Lucas and Karsyn Sebolt along with sophomores Hannah King, Dru Morlan, Gabrielle Seddon and Grace Wood.
Boettcher was a second team east division all-conference selection for the Lady Eagles last season. She led the team in kills with 73 (1.2 per set) while the rest of the team combined for 51 kills. Boettcher owned a team-best 27 aces with an 88.7 percent serve efficiency. She also led Moulton-Udell in digs (37) and blocks (eight).
Bulechek led the team in assists last year with about 0.74 assists per set while also finishing with 0.5 digs per set. Sebolt and Jessica King both started for the Lady Eagles last year and look to take a step forward while Lucas, Hannah King, Wood and Deahl also saw limited time on the varsity squad.
Moulton-Udell sees a handful of newcomers in junior Daisy Selvy and freshmen Hailey Huff, Stephanie Leager, Breanna Meredith and Lexi Smith, who will all try to fight for playing time.
Outside of Moulton-Udell’s two wins, they won a total of two sets in their 22 losses last year. Swarts will try to get the girls to improve as the season progresses as they have been very active in their preseason practices.
“The girls are really encouraging each other and are excited to play again,” Swarts said. “I hope that carries through to the tough games that we have. We are looking forward to a fun season.”