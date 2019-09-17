MOULTON — The Lady Eagles only won two matches last year. One of those wins was a five setter against Twin Cedars. The two met up again on Monday and went five sets but this time it was the Sabers coming away with a 3-2 (25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9) win.
It had been 11 days since the Lady Eagles’ last match and they were playing in a hot and humid gym, but they showed they were ready to play.
Moulton-Udell trailed 5-1 early but Chelsey Boettcher would lead a 10-3 Lady Eagle run to force a Twin Cedars timeout. Boettcher would finish with a team-high six kills to go along with one dig and three blocks.
The Lady Eagles saw their lead evaporate late with both teams tied at 19 before the Sabers finished off the set on a 6-2 run to take the opening set 25-21.
The second set was back and forth at the start as neither side could really gain an advantage. After holding a 14-12 advantage midway through the set, Moulton-Udell would start to pull away behind solid execution and some great hustle plays, which there were plenty of by both teams.
Moulton-Udell took the second set 25-17 to tie the match at one going into the third set.
The Lady Eagles would have trouble with their hitting in that third set, suffering a handful of killing errors to find themselves trailing 19-17. But Twin Cedars would start to find holes in the Moulton-Udell defense and would take the third set 25-22.
A 5-0 run at the start of the fourth set would get Moulton-Udell going in the right direction. They weren’t able to get to their offensive looks but they were able to limit their mistakes while forcing Twin Cedars to make their own.
Moulton-Udell looked to have a comfortable 17-9 lead but the Sabers would crawl back with a 9-3 run of their own to cut the Lady Eagle lead to 20-18.
The girls looked like they might have been losing confidence but the timeout proved to be what they needed as they closed out the set on a 5-1 run with Zoe Lucas’ ace giving Moulton-Udell the fourth set 25-19. Lucas also had five digs and two blocks on the night.
This set up a winner-take-all fifth set with the first to 15 picking up a hard-fought win.
Credit to Twin Cedars as they came out and were able to put together some nice tips and pushes that found holes in the Moulton-Udell defense, putting the Sabers ahead 8-4.
The Lady Eagles tried to battle back but couldn’t put together a big enough run as Twin Cedars closed out the set and the match with a 15-9 fifth set victory.
The loss means that Moulton-Udell is still looking for their first home win since their first match of the 2016 season, coincidentally it was against Twin Cedars.
Moulton-Udell (0-3) hit the road to face Moravia (5-5) on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.