Moulton-Udell had an up and down year as they still look to carve out a winning season. There were still several bright spots and all-conference athletes as they look to continue to build in the right direction.
Volleyball (2-22)
It was a tough finish for Moulton-Udell’s Hannah Johnson’s first season as head coach. The Lady Eagles lost their final ten matches and winning just one set in those matches. It now marks a seventh straight season with Moulton-Udell finishing with three or less wins. They are also still searching for their first regional victory in the QuikStats era (since 2007). Moulton-Udell ranked last in the conference in kills per set, assists per set, digs per set and blocks per set. The Lady Eagles’ strength was serving, where they owned an .862 serve efficiently. Junior Chelsey Boettcher was a second team east division all-conference selection for the Lady Eagles. She led the team in kills with 73 (1.20) while the rest of the team combined for 51 kills. Boettcher owned a team-best 27 aces with a 0.887 serve efficiency. She would also lead Moulton-Udell in digs (37) and blocks (eight). Johnson laid the foundation in her first season and will look to build upon that and continue to improve moving forward. Moulton-Udell saw their season come to an end in the first round of regionals as they fell to Seymour for the fourth time in the same year, losing 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-11).
Boys Basketball (3-15)
Moulton-Udell won their first postseason game since 2015, defeating Southeast Warren 55-48 in the first round of districts. Despite being second to last in the conference in field goal percentage (32.2%), they once again led the BGC in three-point percentage at 44.9%. Senior Dakota Veldhuizen put up some big stats for the Eagles, averaging a double-double with 11 points and a conference-best 11.3 rebounds per game. He shot 40.9% from the field and 42.9% from three. Veldhuizen’s 54 blocks (three per game) were second most in the BGC. Moulton-Udell fell to Grand View Christian, the eventual 1A champions, 75-13 in the district quarterfinals.
Girls Basketball (7-12)
The Lady Eagles picked up another postseason win, defeating Melcher-Dallas 46-41 in the opening round of regionals. Moulton-Udell continues to be consistent as they have won six or seven games in each of the past five years. They were a scrappy team that crashed the glass well (34.2 rebounds per game was second-best in conference) and played solid defense. They did not shoot the ball well (just 26.1% from the floor and remain near the bottom of the state in made threes with just 20) and that will be something they need to continue to work on as they move forward. Junior Chelsey Boettcher led the Lady Eagles in scoring, averaging 13 points per game on 31.8% shooting from the field. The first team all-conference would also average 7.8 rebounds per game. Fellow junior Malorie Probasco earned a second team all-conference selection after averaging 7.4 points on 25.4 percent shooting while also averaging 2.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. Moulton-Udell would fall 50-33 in the regional quarterfinals to Keota.
Boys Track & Field
A small group of boys went out for the team this year and competed in a handful of meets before taking eighth at the conference meet with 19 points, an improvement over their 11th place finish last year. Wyatt Stansberry had three top six finishes, taking fourth in the long jump at 18-5.25 before grabbing a pair of sixth place finishes in the 100 (12.05) and the high jump (5-2). Trent Rockwood took fourth in discus with a throw of 103-7 and seventh in shot put with a throw of 37-0.25. They would not qualify anyone for state.
Girls Track & Field
Zoe Lucas was the lone Moulton-Udell girl out for the team this year and would compete in a couple of meets including the Mohawk relays. She took sixth in the long jump with a jump of 12-6.75 and eighth in the 100 with a time of 15.43. Lucas did not compete in the conference meet.
Softball (4-20)
Similarly to last season, this Moulton-Udell team was a pretty good hitting team, but the pitching and the defense is what limited them to just four wins. They batted .306 as a team, which was middle of the pack in the conference, and averaged five runs a game. The problem was they gave an average of almost 14 runs a game. Walks and defense were the main reason for that as the Lady Eagles gave up a conference-high 187 walks in 107 innings while averaging 3.5 errors per game with an .845 fielding percentage, which was second-worst in the conference. Chelsey Boettcher once again found herself on the all-conference second team after another strong season. She led Moulton-Udell in batting average (.441), hits (30), doubles (seven), triples (two) and RBIs (19). Boettcher also showcased her strong arm form behind the plate, throwing out 15 base stealers, which was tied for third most in Class 1A. Moulton-Udell saw their season end in the first round of regionals in a 10-0 loss to Moravia.
Baseball (5-19)
Not only did Jason Ogden have his regular coaching duties with the softball team, he also took over as head coach of the baseball team this season and led them to five wins, more than the Eagles had in the last three years combined. Like the softball team, struggles on the mound and in the field hurt the Eagles this season. They had a team-ERA of 8.59 while their .827 fielding percentage (nearly five errors per game) was the lowest in the conference. Moulton-Udell owned a 5-9 record about halfway through the season before dropping their last 10 games. Wyatt Stansberry was a second team all-conference selection for the Eagles. The junior batted .333 at the top of the order with one home run, 11 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Stansberry was 2-5 on the mound with a 5.13 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched. Moulton-Udell were close to getting a postseason win but would fall 9-6 to Central Decatur in the district quarterfinals.