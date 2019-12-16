MORAVIA — The Mohawks put together one of their most complete games on the early season as they defeated Moulton-Udell 67-44 on Saturday night.
Moravia jumped out to a big lead from the start, jumping passing lanes and spreading the ball around with a 13-2 run helping them gain a 17-6 first quarter lead.
Carson Brown had himself a night, dominating on the offensive end on his way to a 31-point night. He was doing inside, outside and at the free throw line as the junior guard was able to play at his pace.
The free throw line was the Eagles’ friend (were 11-for-13 on the night) as they were attacking the rim and were able to stay within shouting distance, trailing 38-24 at the half.
Moravia kept their defensive pressure going and were able to put the game away and empty their bench for the fourth quarter.
Brown was the only Mohawk to score in double figures though Riley Hawkins (nine points) and Tanner Cormeny (eight points) also had good nights.
Moulton-Udell was led by Wyatt Stansberry’s 15 points and four steals. He had some bumps and bruises as he was knocked to the floor a handful of times playing hard. Trent Rockwood had 11 points while Derick Hill added nine points.
Moulton-Udell (2-4) will try to bounce back at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Wayne (2-4). Moravia (3-2) travels to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (0-5) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.