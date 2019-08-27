ALBIA — Volleyball season is officially underway and Moravia and Seymour got started in an always difficult Albia Tournament featuring four other schools in Albia, No. 7 (1A) Montezuma, Southeast Warren and North Mahaska.
The Lady Mohawks had their first of four matches on the night against North Mahaska. Bailee Batterson got the Moravia offense rolling early with a couple of kills but Moravia couldn’t sustain their offense as they gave the ball right back with either bad serves or killing errors to put North Mahaska up 12-6.
Another Warhawk run put them ahead 16-9 in the first set before finishing on a 5-2 run to take the first set 21-11.
Moravia came out firing in the second set, going on a 6-1 run to open up the set including a great rally with Batterson’s push finding an open area to win the Lady Mohawks’ fifth point. North Mahaska would start to crawl back into the set, using a 7-2 run to take a 15-14 lead. They would then shut the door and take the match after finishing off the set with a 21-17 win.
Meanwhile, in the main gym, Seymour would drop their opening match to Southeast Warren 2-0 (21-17, 21-11). Seymour would take Moravia’s place in the ‘B’ Gym to take on North Mahaska for their second match of the night.
The two started pretty even with a few self-inflicted mistakes helping the Warhawks gain a 13-8 advantage. Miscommunication was a bad theme for Seymour on the night with so many new players in new spots and it hurt them in this set as North Mahaska finished on an 8-1 run to win the set 21-9.
A handful of service and killing errors led to Seymour dropping the second set 21-15 to lose their second match of the night.
Back in the main gym, Moravia was battling No. 7 Montezuma. After taking them to the wire in the first set, the Lady Mohawks would go down handily in the second set to lose 2-0 (21-18, 21-10).
Moravia and Seymour would meet for each team’s third match with both sides looking for their first win.
Both would get off to a sloppy start with Moravia claiming an early 8-4 lead. A 6-1 run by Seymour behind a block and kill by Thayda Houser and a couple of aces from Dylan Murphy helped the Warriorettes take a 10-9 lead.
This time it was Moravia using a big 6-0 run to reclaim a late 18-16 advantage. Seymour was on the brink as they faced set point, trailing 20-18. The Warriorettes would hold strong, forcing four straight Lady Mohawk errors to steal the first set 22-20.
The second set saw Seymour’s miscommunication problems creep back into play and Moravia took advantage of it while being very strong at the net, coming out on a 7-1 run.
Moravia continued to do damage at the net but seven self-inflicted errors allowed Seymour to cut the deficit to 14-12. The Lady Mohawks would shut things down and close out the set with a lot of momentum, forcing a third set with a 21-14 win.
The Seymour offense got going in the third set with McKinley McClure and Houser getting their kills going. The Warriorettes closed on a 6-3 run to take the third set 15-9 and win their first match of the season.
Little did both teams know, they would have to play each other again immediately for fifth place.
Picking up where they left off, the two teams went back and forth without a single timeout in the first set. Harley Trimble got her serve going with three straight aces to keep Seymour in it late but a net violation gave Moravia the first set, 21-18.
The second set saw Seymour hold a tight 10-8 lead before going on a huge 9-2 run, stacking points after points to force another third set by winning the second set 21-13.
Moravia got back to dominating the net in the third set with a couple of blocks by Batterson putting them ahead 7-3. Houser would try to get Seymour back into the set with a pair of kills followed by two straight aces to cut the deficit to 11-8.
The Lady Mohawks would close out strong behind Gracie Hoffman, who got the finishing kill to give Moravia the set 15-8 and their first win of the season as both teams finished the tournament 1-3.
Both teams still have a lot of kinks to work out as it is very early in the season, but both should be happy about winning a hard-fought match against a conference opponent.
Moravia (1-3) travel to Moulton-Udell (0-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. while Seymour (1-3) will prepare for their home opener against Mormon Trail (0-0) on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.