MORAVIA — It was a much-needed win for the Mohawks on Friday as they came alive on both sides of the ball on their way to a dominant 51-13 victory over Mormon Trail.
The biggest play of the night happened away from the football field. Moravia junior Anaya Keith held a bake sale at the game with the proceeds going to Jon Brauers, a Mormon Trail football player who is currently battling cancer.
Keith didn’t know him, but she and the Moravia community showed out and raised $856.29 for Brauers. Tip of the cap to Keith and Moravia.
Back on the gridiron, Moravia totaled 421 yards of offense with 357 of those yards coming via the ground attack.
The running game was great with the offensive line opening up holes for a career night from Tanner Cormeny. The junior running back would go for 267 rushing yards on 15 carries (17.8 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. Not to mention he also was second on the team with 9.5 tackles on the other side of the ball.
Moravia was led by sophomore Kaleb Templeton, who was making his first career start at quarterback for the Mohawks. He would complete three of his nine passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, a 11-yard pass to Bryce Kaster and a 51-yard pass to Wil Martin.
Templeton equally had an impact on defense, where he had one interception and one fumble recovery to go along with 2.5 tackles.
This win was nearly identical to their first win of the season, where they won 51-12 against Twin Cedars behind a big rushing night from the Mohawks.
Moravia (2-4, 1-3) will celebrate homecoming this week with a game against their rivals Seymour (0-6, 0-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.