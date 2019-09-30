LAMONI — Inclement weather on Friday night caused a lot of problems for high school football last week. Centerville and Seymour both saw their games be postponed while Moravia saw their game end after one half of play due to the weather as they would suffer a 32-0 shutout defeat to Lamoni.
The game was originally delayed from its 7 p.m. start to around 8:15 p.m. because of the weather. They were able to get to halftime around 9:30 p.m. before more incoming weather caused them to call the game there.
The Mohawk offense had a hard time getting anything going as they were limited to just 52 yards of offense at the half.
Wil Martin was 1-for-6 passing with 16 yards and one interception while Tanner Cormeny was held to 18 yards rushing on 10 carries. Martin also had 4.5 tackles and one sack while Cormeny tied for the team lead with five tackles.
Lamoni’s Patrick Savage threw for one touchdown adding another 85 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Lamoni would force three Moravia turnovers in the one half.
Moravia (1-4, 0-3) will look to snap their four-game skid on Friday when they host Mormon Trail (0-4, 0-3).