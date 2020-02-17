PLEASANTVILLE — The Mohawks are going back to Des Moines. Freshman 145-pounder Connor Golston picked up a pair of wins in Saturday’s district tournament to advance to state while teammates Wil Martin and Dalton Ervin would come up short of joining him.
Golston (30-6) didn’t fear the moment as he worked his way through the bracket. He would pin Pleasantville’s Kitt Lundy (26-10) in the second period of the semifinals. In the finals Golston would meet Mount Ary’s Jaydon Knight (25-6). Golston would pull out a 9-5 decision to clinch his first trip to the state tournament.
Martin (28-11), a two-time state qualifier, was looking for a third straight trip to Wells Fargo Arena. The senior would suffer a second period fall to Martensdale-St. Marys’ Cael Cassady in the semifinals to send him to the third place match. There he would bounce back with a pin of his own against Pleasantville’s Trevor Nickel (13-26).
That set up a wrestle back with a trip to state on the line between Martin and Wayne’s Jakson Cobb. Martin was pinned by Cobb at sectionals and the same would happen at districts as Cobb pinned Martin at 2:45 to end his career.
Ervin (27-11) took fourth place after suffering a pair of pins to Colfax-Mingo’s Noah Strohmeyer (29-9) and Pleasantville’s Devon Luing (28-14).
Golston wrestles in the first round against ACGC’s Cale Rowley (30-16) on Thursday with the 1A session starting at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Team scores
1. Martensdale – St. Mary‘s (85), 2. Mount Ayr (78), 3. Interstate 35 – Truro (76.5), T4. Ogden (53), T4. Pleasantville (53), T6. Colfax-Mingo (47), T6. South Hamilton – Jewell (47), 8. SE Warren – Lib. Ctr./M.D. (45), 9. Wayne – Corydon (44), 10. Moravia (28), 11. East Union – Afton (27.5), 12. Lynnville-Sully (9), 13. Collins-Maxwell (8), 14. Baxter (0)
Moravia results
106: Dalton Ervin (27-11) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.
Semifinal – Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo) 29-9 won by fall over Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-11 (Fall 4:35)
3rd Place Match – Devon Luing (Pleasantville) 28-14 won by fall over Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-11 (Fall 3:52)
126: Wil Martin (28-11) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Semifinal – Cael Cassady (Martensdale – St. Mary‘s) 36-6 won by fall over Wil Martin (Moravia) 28-11 (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match – Wil Martin (Moravia) 28-11 won by fall over Trevor Nickel (Pleasantville) 13-26 (Fall 5:30)
2nd Place Match – Jakson Cobb (Wayne – Corydon) 27-9 won by fall over Wil Martin (Moravia) 28-11 (Fall 2:45)
145: Connor Golston (30-6) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Semifinal – Connor Golston (Moravia) 30-6 won by fall over Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville) 26-10 (Fall 3:47)
1st Place Match – Connor Golston (Moravia) 30-6 won by decision over Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) 25-6 (Dec 9-5)