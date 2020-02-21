DES MOINES — Day two proved to be a bit tougher than day one of the State Wrestling Tournament for Moravia’s Connor Golston. He suffered a pair of losses to ranked opponents to fall short of placing as a freshman and be eliminated from the tourney.
“Those are two very solid seniors and there were a couple of times in both of those matches that it could’ve went either way,” Moravia head coach Denny Whitlow said. “Unfortunately for us, today it didn’t go our way. Nothing he should be ashamed of, nothing that we’re ashamed of. He left it all on the mat and that as coaches is all we can ask for.”
Golston (31-7) looked to ride the momentum of an opening round pin into Friday’s quarterfinals but he would match up against No. 3 Daniel Meeker (40-1) of Wapello.
There were a handful of scrambling situations early on in the match where it looked like it could go either way for both wrestlers. Meeker was then able to take control with a pair of takedowns to end the first period with a 4-1 advantage.
Meeker elected to start the second period on bottom and would get a quick reversal on Golston before eventually scoring a three-point near fall. Golston would be taken down one more time before Meeker would secure the pin and send Golston to the consolation round.
Golston would need to defeat No. 8 Brody Hawtrey (43-5) of North Cedar later on Friday to stay alive in the tournament and secure a placing.
After some back and forth, Hawtrey scored to first takedown before Golston would escape to cut to 2-1 after one period. Golston started the second period on the bottom and was able to keep that momentum going with a quick escape and takedown that almost turned into a quick pin but Golston wasn’t able to hold it long enough for bonus points.
Hawtrey would then get a huge reversal that would turn into a two-point near fall followed by a three-point near fall to pull ahead 9-4 entering the third.
Hawtrey started the third on the bottom and used the same move to score another reversal and eventually another three-point near fall on his way to a 14-5 major over Golston, eliminating him from the tournament.
“I probably saw more emotion on Connor’s face after losing that match, but I think it’s going to fuel for next year to make sure he gets on the podium next year and then hopefully he’ll take that into the room.”
Golston is one of three Mohawks that will return after qualifying for districts this year. He ends the season with a record of 31-7 and Whitlow expects him to lead by example for his teammates next year.
“That’s really big because we can talk about state as coaches but a lot times these kids will listen to their peers more on those things,” Whitlow said. “That’s going to be big for Connor. He’s going to have to step up and be a leader in the room next year as a sophomore. Being a state qualifier, he can tell the guys in the room what it’s like being down here on the mat, in the tunnels and things like that to kind of inspire those kids to get to that next level.”