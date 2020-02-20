DES MOINES — Conner Golston’s first taste of the State Wrestling Tournament was a quick one. The Moravia freshman only needed 50 seconds to pin his opponent and secure a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Golston (31-6) reunited with ACGC’s Cale Rowley (30-17), who he beat earlier this season by a 10-1 major at the Charger Invitational, in the first round at 145 pounds. It may have been Golston’s first time wrestling at the state tournament but it was nothing new for him to be on this stage.
“He’s been wrestling since preschool and his mom has taken him all over the midwest so he’s got a lot of experience,” Moravia head coach Denny Whitlow said. “We were pretty confident with him coming in here just because he’s wrestled a lot of matches. Conner is a kid of few words but he gets really focused right before he wrestles.”
Golston was so locked coming out that he didn't even get his wristband taken off until the official pointed it out. The match started and it would only take 24 seconds for Golston to take Rowley to the mat. Just a handful of seconds later, Golston was locked in on top hearing the official slap the mat, giving him the fall.
“He wrestled that kid before so he had some confidence and he went right out and took care of business which is what you want,” Whitlow said.
Golston has had good preparation leading up to Thursday’s match. During the week of districts he went up to Albia and practiced with their 138 and 145 pounders, who both later qualified for state. This week he was down in Centerville working on drills with them.
The stone-faced Golston (31-6) advances to the quarterfinals where he will face No. 3 Daniel Meeker (39-1) of Wapello on Friday at 2:30 p.m. You can bet he will be the same kid going into that match as he was his first match.
“He doesn't get starstruck or nervous,” Whitlow said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s wrestling a senior or a freshman, he just comes in with the same demeanor. He’s a kid that I can’t read, he’d be a heck of a poker player.”