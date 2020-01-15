MOULTON — Although their first meeting was one-sided, this one was tight for the majority of the way with Moravia eventually pulling way from Moulton-Udell for the 56-42 victory.
Moravia jumped out to a quick start but Moulton-Udell would battle back to take the lead before Carson Brown, who enjoyed a 29-point night in the first meeting, would knock down a runner in the lane just before the buzzer to tie the game at 13 after the first quarter.
The Mohawks made an adjustment in the second quarter and would start to make an assertive effort to attack the paint and the rim against a smaller Eagle squad. There they found success while moving the ball around well and giving multiple guys good looks to score.
On the other end, Moulton-Udell was getting an aggressive effort from guard Wyatt Stansberry, who was also attacking the rim with reckless abandon making a handful of acrobatic layups but the Eagles would find themselves trailing 36-25 at the break.
The pace would pick up in the third and surprisingly it didn’t end up favoring Moravia as the Mohawks were held to just four points in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to cut the lead to six entering the final eight minutes of the game with a chance to pull out a win.
Moravia would tighten up their defense, giving Moulton-Udell no space to dribble or pass. The pressure would cause a lot of problems for the Eagles as they were held to five points five minutes into the quarter as the Mohawks would pull ahead for good and pick up the win.
Moravia’s Brown had another big scoring night against the Eagles, finishing with a game-high 19 points while Chace Hamilton had one of his best performances this season with 17 points for the Mohawks.
Stansberry ended the game with 13 points for Moulton-Udell while Hunter Hansen added 12 points.
Moulton-Udell (2-9) will get on the road and face Melcher-Dallas (4-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Moravia (6-4) travels to Corydon to battle Wayne (4-7).