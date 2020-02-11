MORAVIA — This senior night was a special one for the Mohawks. Two seniors that don’t see a lot of time on the floor got into the starting lineup and helped Moravia to a 65-53 win over Southeast Warren.
Seniors Alex Benjamin and Mason Johnson were honored earlier in the night and they were able to hear their name announced in the starting lineup for Moravia. Not only did they get the start, they made an impact.
The Moravia offense was looking good early on. They were getting out and finishing in transition and when they were forced into the half court they were able to find holes in the zone and finish in and around the paint.
The Mohawks held an 18-8 first quarter advantage and were able to hold that lead throughout the second quarter. Their defense was playing with a lot of energy and they were attacking the glass on both ends on their way to a 29-18 halftime lead.
Benjamin and Johnson were both back in the starting lineup to start the second half and they immediately helped Moravia get out to a 9-4 run and ultimately extend their lead to 16.
Moravia had a good finish to quarter going inside out with Chace Hamilton shooting his bow and arrow with a three plus the foul before Carson Brown would drive and kick it out to Tanner Cormeny for the three to give Moravia a 47-31 lead after three.
Moravia would empty the bench the rest of the way as the seniors were giving ovations as they left the game. Johnson would finish with eight points while Benjamin added five points.
The Mohawks also had three boys score in double figures. Brown had 13 points, Hamilton had 12 points and Tanner Cormeny finished with 11 points.
Moravia (11-8) finishes off regular season play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Melcher-Dallas (9-10).