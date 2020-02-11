Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Periods of snow. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.