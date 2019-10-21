Moravia football

The Moravia Mohawks look on from the sideline during their game against Seymour.

 Photo by Kyle Ocker/Daily Iowegian

AFTON — It’s not often do you see low-scoring games in eight-man football. But that was the case on Friday as Moravia fell just short of their third straight win, losing 18-13 on the road against East Union.

Neither team could score effectively but it wasn’t necessarily because of turnovers. Moravia forced one turnover on a Wil Martin interception, his fourth of the year, while the Mohawks lost three fumbles on the night.

Tanner Cormeny still found a way to have a big night on both sides of the ball. He would rush for 105 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown while also catching a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Templeton, who completed three of his nine passes for 84 yards.

Cormeny also led the team with a season-high 16 tackles.

East Union only completed one pass on the night, a four-yard touchdown to Kael Seales, who also had a two-yard rushing touchdown and a game-high 18.5 tackles.

It is the first time since 2010, when Moravia lost 21-20 to CAM, Anita in the first round of the playoffs, that Moravia has held their opponent to 21 points or less and still lost.

Moravia (3-5, 2-4) wraps up their season at home against Lenox (7-2, 4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Colin Peters can be reached at cpeters@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @ColinPetersDI.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you