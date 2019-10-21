AFTON — It’s not often do you see low-scoring games in eight-man football. But that was the case on Friday as Moravia fell just short of their third straight win, losing 18-13 on the road against East Union.
Neither team could score effectively but it wasn’t necessarily because of turnovers. Moravia forced one turnover on a Wil Martin interception, his fourth of the year, while the Mohawks lost three fumbles on the night.
Tanner Cormeny still found a way to have a big night on both sides of the ball. He would rush for 105 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown while also catching a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Templeton, who completed three of his nine passes for 84 yards.
Cormeny also led the team with a season-high 16 tackles.
East Union only completed one pass on the night, a four-yard touchdown to Kael Seales, who also had a two-yard rushing touchdown and a game-high 18.5 tackles.
It is the first time since 2010, when Moravia lost 21-20 to CAM, Anita in the first round of the playoffs, that Moravia has held their opponent to 21 points or less and still lost.
Moravia (3-5, 2-4) wraps up their season at home against Lenox (7-2, 4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.