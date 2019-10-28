MORAVIA — The season wrapped up with a loss for Moravia as they fell 44-14 on senior night to Lenox.
Tanner Cormeny had one last big night for the Mohawks, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while also catching one pass for 26 yards.
Defensively, Cormeny led the team with 16.5 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Outside of Cormeny, Moravia was just 2-for-8 passing and gained just 22 yards on the ground on 21 carries.
Lenox got a huge game from senior running back Drew Venteicher, who finished with 296 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries. He also made an impact on the defensive end with a team-high eight tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Moravia ends the year with a 3-6 record and will lose seniors RJ Hamilton, Bryce Kaster, Wil Martin, Zac Knapp, Ian Padget and Gavin Hinners to graduation.