MORAVIA — Season openers have been a strength in recent years for Denny Whitlow’s Mohawks. That trend continued on Friday as Moravia won their sixth straight season opener, defeating Twin Cedars 51-12.
The Mohawk offense was rolling against the Sabers. Senior Wil Martin won the quarterback job in camp and finished 4-for-7 with 87 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in his first start as a play caller. Martin’s touchdown passes were to Bryce Kaster (16 yards) and Kaden Whitlow (33 yards).
Martin was just as dangerous with his feet as he ran for 103 yards on nine carries for another two touchdowns.
The running game was good to Moravia as they would finish with 282 rushing yards (7.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.
Brett and Tanner Cormeny enjoyed big nights as part of that rushing attack. Brett would run for 113 yards on eight attempts with two touchdowns while Tanner had 10 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Moravia was able to force three Twin Cedars turnovers, all were fumbles. Tanner Cormeny, Gage Hanes and Ethan Martin all recovered a fumble.
Tanner Cormeny led the Mohawk defense with 13.5 tackles and one sack. Ethan Martin and Ian Padget also had one sack each.
Logan Johnson was a perfect six-for-six on extra points and also knocked through a 32-yard field goal. Moravia didn’t attempt any field goals last year so he could be a beneficial weapon to have going forward.
Moravia (1-0) get what might end up being their toughest test this season as they travel to face the defending champs New London (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.