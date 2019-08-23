When Darcie Whitlow took over as coach of the Moravia cross country team, she saw six runners go out for the team. Now in her fourth year, she will have 20 kids out for the team between high school and junior high and will have a chance to do something that has never been done at Moravia.
“In the history of Moravia sports, there has never been enough runners on a boys or girls cross country team to actually count for points at a meet. This year, our boys team could make history for Moravia,” Whitlow said.
Sophomore Brody Robison returns along with freshmen Matthew Seals and Andrew Harrington, who are making the jump up from the junior high team. They also welcome several newcomers including Chace Hamilton, who qualified for state track in two events last year.
Senior Melissa Hanson returns for the girls as Moravia welcomes a total of seven newcomers to the high school team with seven seventh graders out for the junior high team as well.
“While many of my upperclassmen runners are new to the cross country team, they are strong runners who participated in track in past years. Several of them have running experience and a strong drive to learn how to run longer distances than what they have previously been used to in other sports,” Whitlow said.
With 20 kids running this year, Whitlow should have some good competition and will enter new territory with the boys team having enough runners to score in meets. It’s another great step in the right direction for the cross country team.
“While we are gaining experience and still building a team, we hope to put Moravia on the map for cross country and finally be able to compete with teams like Albia and Davis County,” Whitlow said. “We also look forward to our third year of hosting the Moravia Cross Country Invitational meet at Honey Creek Resort on Sept. 26.”