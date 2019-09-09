NEW LONDON — The defending champs were in form against the visiting Mohawks as No. 3 New London would run away with a 71-12 victory over Moravia on Friday.
The Mohawks were in a perfect position after one quarter, which is exactly what you want in the high-scoring, usually one-sided nature of eight-man football. Moravia trailed 20-12 after the first 12 minutes of play.
Moravia got on the board with a pair of long touchdowns with Tanner Cormeny’s 45-yard rushing touchdown and Cormeny hooking up with Wil Martin for a 50-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for Moravia, that would be their only scoring on the night as they would go scoreless for the next three quarters of play.
The Mohawks had a difficult time slowing down New London’s Shae Summerfield. The senior had 277 rushing yards on 18 carries (15.4 yards per carry) with six touchdowns. He also led their defense with 7.5 tackles and one sack.
Tanner Cormeny led Moravia on both sides of the ball. He would finish with 127 rushing yards on nine attempts with one touchdown while catching three passes for 90 yards and another touchdown.
Cormeny ended with 11.5 tackles and one sack on defense. He finished the night leading the team in rushing, receiving, tackles and sacks.
Moravia (1-1) get another tough test this week as they host Southeast Warren (1-2) at home on Friday at 7 p.m.