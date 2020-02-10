TRURO — The Mohawks sent six wrestlers to sectionals and they will see half of them advance to this week’s district meet in Pleasantville.
Dalton Ervin (27-9) was the first to go through for Moravia at 106 pounds. He started his day by edging I-35’s Isaiah Smith (9-8) by a 2-1 decision in the semifinals to advance to the finals. There he would be pinned by Mount Ayr’s Drew Ehlen (33-2) in the second period but wouldn’t have a wrestle back meaning he would advance to districts.
Wil Martin (27-9) is looking for his third straight trip to Des Moines. The 126-pounder picked up a pin in the semifinals against I-35’s Tryston Palmer (23-19). He would then get pinned by Wayne’s Jakson Cobb (25-8) in the first place match but would similarly avoid a wrestle back to secure a spot at districts.
Connor Golston (28-6) followed suit at 145 pounds by taking second but he had to do the hard way. Golston actually was pinned in his semifinal match against Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight (20-5) to send him to the consolation side. He would bounce back with a quick first period pin of Wayne’s Tay VanDyne (20-12). He would get his wrestle back against Southeast Warren’s JT Rowe (36-10) for a spot at districts and would get a second period fall to advance.
Ethan Martin (29-15) was upset by Ressse Dunsbergen (11-12) of Lynnville-Sully in the semifinals and wouldn’t get a wrestle back, settling for third place. Spencer Baty (10-20) placed fourth while Keeton Ellison (3-7) didn’t place for Moravia.
Last year the Mohawks only sent one wrestler to districts, this year they will send three with hopes to make it to Des Moines.
The three Moravia wrestlers will compete at districts in Pleasantville on Saturday at 12 p.m. for a spot at next week’s state tournament.
Team scores
1. Interstate 35 – Truro (224), 2. Mount Ayr (177), 3. SE Warren – Lib. Ctr./M.D. (142), 4. Wayne – Corydon (114), 5. East Union – Afton (96), 5. Lynnville-Sully (96), 7. Moravia (76)
Moravia results
106: Dalton Ervin (27-9) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-9 won by decision over Isaiah Smith (Interstate 35 – Truro) 9-8 (Dec 2-1)
1st Place Match – Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) 33-2 won by fall over Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-9 (Fall 3:29)
2nd Place Match – Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 27-9 won by no contest over Isaiah Smith (Interstate 35 – Truro) 9-8 (NC)
126: Wil Martin (27-9) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Wil Martin (Moravia) 27-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Wil Martin (Moravia) 27-9 won by fall over Tryston Palmer (Interstate 35 – Truro) 23-19 (Fall 5:25)
1st Place Match – Jakson Cobb (Wayne – Corydon) 25-8 won by fall over Wil Martin (Moravia) 27-9 (Fall 3:30)
2nd Place Match – Wil Martin (Moravia) 27-9 won by no contest over Tryston Palmer (Interstate 35 – Truro) 23-19 (NC)
132: Keeton Ellison (3-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – CJ Snethen (Lynnville-Sully) 14-10 won by fall over Keeton Ellison (Moravia) 3-7 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Semi – Cole Wimber (East Union – Afton) 3-4 won by fall over Keeton Ellison (Moravia) 3-7 (Fall 0:32)
145: Connor Golston (28-6) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Connor Golston (Moravia) 28-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) 20-5 won by fall over Connor Golston (Moravia) 28-6 (Fall 5:10)
3rd Place Match – Connor Golston (Moravia) 28-6 won by fall over Tay VanDyne (Wayne – Corydon) 20-12 (Fall 1:02)
2nd Place Match – Connor Golston (Moravia) 28-6 won by fall over JT Rowe (SE Warren – Lib. Ctr./M.D.) 36-10 (Fall 3:03)
152: Ethan Martin (29-15) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 29-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Ressse Dunsbergen (Lynnville-Sully) 11-12 won by fall over Ethan Martin (Moravia) 29-15 (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 29-15 won by fall over Talal Rahahleh (Mount Ayr) 8-20 (Fall 1:59)
2nd Place Match – Ressse Dunsbergen (Lynnville-Sully) 11-12 won by no contest over Ethan Martin (Moravia) 29-15 (NC)
182: Spencer Baty (10-20) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Spencer Baty (Moravia) 10-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Logan Montgomery (SE Warren – Lib. Ctr./M.D.) 8-16 won by fall over Spencer Baty (Moravia) 10-20 (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match – T.J. Duff (Interstate 35 – Truro) 7-20 won by fall over Spencer Baty (Moravia) 10-20 (Fall 1:50)