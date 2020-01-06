EDDYVILLE — After some tough wrestling at Lee’s Summit just before the winter break, Centerville faced some tough competition in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont duals on Saturday as they would finish in sixth place.
Ryan Currington, Caden Sales, Kayden Kauzlarich and Gage Moorman all picked up pins for Centerville against Wilton. Moorman had extra reason to celebrate as he grabbed his 100th career win on the day. Cruise Flanders (5-0 win) and Matthew Lewis (3-0 win) won by decision for the Big Reds. Lewis (No. 1 at 120 pounds in Class 2A) defeated Kael Brisker (No. 6 at 126 pounds in Class 1A).
Centerville led in the dual 30-18 before Wilton finished with five straight pins to win it 48-30.
The Big Reds then battled Des Moines East but would lose 45-26 with Chris Bowen, Lewis and Currington earning wins by fall. Sales picked up an 18-2 tech fall while Moorman nabbed a 10-4 decision. Kauzlarich (No. 5 at 132 pounds in Class 2A) suffered his first loss of the season, losing 4-2 in sudden victory to Zach Niederklopfer (No. 3 at 132 pounds in Class 3A).
Centerville would then do battle with Mediapolis and would tally their lone win on the day 46-30. The Big Reds picked up 36 points due to open weights from Mediapolis. Kauzlarich picked up a 18-9 major.
That put Centerville in the fifth place match against Waukee’s junior varsity team. The Big Reds would drop that dual 51-30 with Bowen, Sales, Lewis, Kauzlarich and Moorman all earning falls.
Centerville will go to Benton on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.
Wilton 48, Centerville 30
195: Ryan Currington (CENT) over Johnathan Lilly (WILT) (Fall 3:10) 220: Cruise Flanders (CENT) over Christian Kleppe (WILT) (Dec 5-0) 285: Briggs Hartley (WILT) over Jace Lang (CENT) (Fall 0:29) 106: Gage Oien (WILT) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Dalton Snider (WILT) over Chris Bowen (CENT) (Fall 1:12) 120: Caden Sales (CENT) over Maxwell Yohe (WILT) (Fall 0:40) 126: Matthew Lewis (CENT) over Kael Brisker (WILT) (Dec 3-0) 132: Kayden Kauzlarich (CENT) over Lucas Dora (WILT) (Fall 1:23) 138: Gage Moorman (CENT) over Blake Conklin (WILT) (Fall 2:43) 145: Colton Cruse (WILT) over Sabin Esias (CENT) (Fall 2:25) 152: Kaden Shirk (WILT) over Ryan Messamaker (CENT) (Fall 1:57) 160: Aiden Hewitt (WILT) over Caca Oliveira (CENT) (Fall 2:54) 170: Cameron Keith (WILT) over Josh Oldfield (CENT) (Fall 0:15) 182: Coy Baker (WILT) over Ethan Messamaker (CENT) (Fall 2:00)
Des Moines East 45, Centerville 26
106: Double Forfeit 113: Chris Bowen (CENT) over Alex Lovan (DME) (Fall 5:54) 120: Caden Sales (CENT) over Kentrell Kinney (DME) (TF 18-2 3:58) 126: Matthew Lewis (CENT) over Edwin Kramah (DME) (Fall 3:39) 132: Brock Espalin (DME) over Kayden Kauzlarich (CENT) (SV-1 4-2) 138: Gage Moorman (CENT) over Zach Niederklopfer (DME) (Dec 10-4) 145: Robert Avery (DME) over Sabin Esias (CENT) (Fall 0:54) 152: Sean Shehan (DME) over Ryan Messamaker (CENT) (Fall 2:45) 160: Braden Gordon (DME) over Josh Oldfield (CENT) (Fall 0:38) 170: Zach Truitt (DME) over (CENT) (For.) 182: Grae Anderson (DME) over Ethan Messamaker (CENT) (Fall 0:40) 195: Ryan Currington (CENT) over Keisean Wright (DME) (Fall 1:02) 220: Taylor Schwartzman (DME) over Cruise Flanders (CENT) (Fall 1:16) 285: Dominic Morris (DME) over Jace Lang (CENT) (Fall 1:30)