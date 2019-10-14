MORAVIA — The Moravia Mohawks’ streak over the Seymour Warriors has now extended beyond a decade, defeating their local rivals 52-12 Friday.
On Friday, Moravia and Seymour’s defenses held the game scoreless for the first four possessions of the game. A defensive play by Moravia would soon break the scoreless tie.
Ethan Martin jumped on a fumbled ball on the 15-yard-line. On the next play, Tanner Cormeny ran it into the endzone for the first score of the game with 4:50 remaining in the opening quarter.
On Moravia’s next possession, R.J. Hamilton scored on a 28-yard-run with 2:36 left in the first quarter. A two-point conversion made the score 14-0.
In the second quarter, Seymour’s Carter Houser nabbed an interception and returned it to the Moravia 12 yard line. A delay of game penalty would move the ball back five yards.
It wouldn’t be time yet for Seymour to break into the scoring column, however, with Moravia’s Wil Martin intercepting a pass in the endzone.
The Mohawks went into the locker room with a 22-0 lead. They’d add another 30 points while Seymour would chip in two touchdowns in the second half. The win gives Moravia their 11th straight win against Seymour in the annual Warhawk series.
Tanner Cormeny had another big night, logging 19 touches for 194 rushing yards. A 63-yard touchdown run in the second half was the longest of three rushing touchdowns on the night. He added a 54-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, as well.
Following up Tanner Cormeny’s effort in the rushing game was R.J. Hamilton, a senior with 11 attempts for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Templeton had two completions for 20 yards. His longest was a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Martin.
Moravia (3-4, 2-3) will travel to East Union (3-4, 2-3) on Friday.