Denny Whitlow is back for a 14th season as head coach of the Moravia Mohawks, hoping his team can bounce back after going 3-6 last year. Once again, what Moravia lacks in size, they gain in speed as they hope their speedy playmakers can make up for their smaller team.
“I feel like we have a lot of speed on the team this season which is key in 8-player football. Many of our returners gained a lot of varsity experience last season and understand our concepts on offense and defense,” Whitlow said.
Seniors Ian Padget, RJ Hamilton, Zac Knapp and Wil Martin return along with juniors Ethan Martin, Tanner Cormeny and Brett Cormeny.
“We must find a new quarterback and we have a quarterback battle going on right now between senior Wil Martin and sophomore Kaleb Templeton. We don’t have much size with only two players weighing over 200 pounds, which could cause us some problems if we get up against some teams with big players,” Whitlow said.
The new quarterback will have big shoes to fill with the graduation of Hunter Arbogast, a former district offensive player of the year. It will be new territory for both Martin and Templeton as neither threw a pass last year.
Hamilton and Tanner Cormeny should get the bulk of the carries this year as a nice thunder and lightning combination. Moravia does lose their top two receivers (who accounted for 562 yards and 10 of Moravia’s 13 passing touchdowns) from last year so they will need to find replacements on the outside.
Padget (6-1, 250) should be the leader of both lines as he brings the most size and strength to the team. They need him to step up on both sides this year.
Speaking of defense, Moravia returns five of their top six tacklers from a year ago, which should the defense take a step in the right direction.
Whitlow expects newcomers Kaden Whitlow, Logan Johnson, Ryan Rigdon, Kaleb Templeton and Marshall Albertson to see the field this year for the Mohawks.
“So far I have been happy with the kid’s attitudes and work in practice,” Whitlow said. “We have to get ready with some very tough games at the beginning of the season as we play the defending state champs in the second week of the season New London and then the next week play state semi-finalist and district champion Southeast Warren.”
Lamoni, Southeast Warren and Lenox all return a good crop of players and look to be the toughest teams at the top of the district, a place Moravia hopes it can get back to.
“I feel like if we can get through the tough early season battles, we can mix it up with these teams as well,” Whitlow said.