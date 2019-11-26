DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced the 2019 football all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday.
Centerville had two selected to the Class 2A teams this year. Trent McCann was selected as a second team all-state kicker while McCain Oden was chosen as a third team all-state running back.
McCann, a senior, found himself on an all-state team for a third straight year. The Centerville kicker hit a school-record 52-yard field goal (second longest in the state this season) in the first game of the season against Albia.
He would make four of his five field goals this season and would make 28-of-30 extra point attempts. The Iowa State commit also finished second in Class 2A in touchbacks with 24.
Oden, a senior, makes his first appearance on the all-state teams after having a great senior season in the backfield. After missing a majority of his junior season due to injury, Oden came back strong this year to become a 1,000-yard rusher.
Oden would finish with 1,008 yards on 167 carries (six yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns (tied for eighth in Class 2A). He rushed for at least 100 yards in five of Centerville’s nine games with the Big Reds going 4-1 in those games. Oden also grabbed seven catches for 78 yards.
Team captains were selected in each of the six Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class.
Captains selected were: Thomas Even, Don Bosco, Gilbertsville (8 man); Tate Hagen, West Hancock (Class A); Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux (Class 1A); Wyatt Wegener, Algona (Class 2A); Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque (Class 3A); Michael Keough, Dowling Catholic West Des Moines (Class 4A).
Sports writers attending the meeting included: Matt Coss, Quad-City Times; John McBride, The Fort Dodge Messenger; K.J. Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Gazette; Tyler Hetu, Creston News Advertiser; Andrew Brown, Dallas County News; Matt Gengler, Missouri Valley Times News; Jake Ryder, Grundy Register; Kyle Ocker, Centerville Daily Iowegian; Brennen Normand, Creston News Advertiser; Brian Rathjen, Atlantic News Telegraph; Colin Peters, Centerville Daily Iowegian; Daryl Schepanski, Anamosa Journal-Eureka; Troy Hyde, Newton Daily News; Richard Rindt, Oskaloosa Herald; Perry Bell, Knoxville Journal-Express and Pella Chronicle; and Mike Oeffner, Harlan Newspapers.
Coaches attending to provide information and perspective included: Duane Matthess, Clarke; Larry Allen, OABCIG; Don Anderson, Iowa Falls-Alden; Garrison Carter, ADM, Adel; Logan Hansen, ADM, Adel; Paul Patterson, Norwalk; Gabe Tardive, LeMars; Lyle Ambaugh, IFCA; Chad Edeker, WACO, Wayland; Steve Milder, West Central; Jim Pedersen, Central Decatur; Brian Wilken, Newell-Fonda; Shane Rowlands, Southeast Warren; George Ashman, Woodward-Granger; Eric Trudo, Van Meter; Mike Kauzlarich, Panorama; Don Betts, Dike-New Hartford; Sam Anderson, Urbandale; Matt Miller, Fort Dodge; Chris Buesing, Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Gary Swenson, West Des Moines Valley; Scott Carlson, Waukee; Rick Nelson, Ankeny; and Tom Wilson, Dowling Catholic West Des Moines.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
Class 2A
First team — Offense
QB Cooper DeJean OABCIG JR
TE/WR Jake Nieman OABCIG SR
TE/WR Easton Harms OABCIG SO
TE/WR Kody Kearns Clear Lake SR
OL Luke Pinnick West Marshall JR
OL Ryan Thomas Clear Lake SR
OL Greyson Strum PCM, Monroe JR
OL Andrew Hamilton Algona SR
OL Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke SO
OL Sam Devitt OABCIG SR
OB Wyatt Wegener Algona SR
OB Tyler Moen Atlantic SR
OB Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg SR
K Blake Osborn Benton SR
At-Large Jaylen DeVries Clear Lake SR
First team — Defense
DL Seth Greiner PCM SR
DL Brayden Evestsen West Marshall JR
DL Aaron Graves Southeast Valley SO
DL Connor Andersen Anamosa JR
LB Cole Lewis Algona SR
LB Will Esmoil West Liberty SR
LB Kyler Hadwiger Iowa Falls-Alden SR
LB Dylan Cain Chariton SR
DB Peyton Pope West Marshall SR
DB Payten Elijah Tipton JR
DB Jagges Schmitt Clear Lake SO
DB Creed Welch Waukon JR
P Damon Walhof Sioux Center SR
KR Carter Morton Greene County SR
At-Large Jack Barragy Clear Lake SR
Second team — Offense
QB Jackson Waring Des Moines Christian SR
TE/WR Ben Sinnott Waterloo Columbus SR
TE/WR Nick Danielson Clear Lake SR
TE/WR Joel Stein Spirit Lake SR
OL Asher Fahey Waukon SR
OL Jace Smith PCM SR
OL Tyler Miller Greene County SR
OL Nick Billings Garner-Hayfield-Ventura SR
OL McKade Eisentrager Iowa Falls-Alden SR
OL Noah Adelmund Nevada SR
OB Dawson Baures Waukon SR
OB Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden JR
OB Colby Kafer Greene County SR
K Trent McCann Centerville SR
At-Large Clay Krousie Benton SR
Second team — Defense
DL Riley Holt Williamsburg JR
DL Kobe Simon West Liberty JR
DL Dylan Winkel Central Lyon-George-Little Rock JR
DL Cannon Butler Columbus Catholic SR
LB Carter Ferrie New Hampton JR
LB Levi Weldon Williamsburg JR
LB Ian Rupp Benton SR
LB Gavin Chown West Liberty SR
DB Sam Adams Mount Vernon SR
DB Cameron Palmer Oelwein SR
DB Avery Rocksvold Waukon JR
DB Michael Rudden MOC-Floyd Valley SR
P Kody Kruschwitz Nevada SR
KR Cade Thiner Des Moines Christian SR
At-large William Grote OABCIG SR
Third team — Offense
QB Brent Riley Greene County SR
TE/WR Turner Schroeder Benton SR
TE/WR Seth Juhl Des Moines Christian SR
TE/WR Josh Heitritter Boyden Hull/Rock Valley SR
OL Gavin Meints Algona SR
OL Nile Schuett Tipton JR
OL Cameron Sobolik Crestwood JR
OL Brandon Roemeling Boyden Hull/Rock Valley SR
OL Jarrett Meyer Central Lyon-George-Little Rock SR
OL Jackson Hoag Clarke SR
OB Ray Seidel Waterloo Columbus SR
OB Reece Wilson Crestwood SR
OB McCain Oden Centerville SR
K Cael Fisher Greene County SR
At-Large Brent Scott Spirit Lake JR
Third team — Defense
DL Nic Wood Chariton SR
DL Brian Morrison West Marshall SR
DL Jake Smith Clarke JR
DL Austin Larson Clear Lake SR
LB Sam Umbarger Garner-Hatfield-Ventura SR
LB Garrett Schmidt Algona SR
LB Ben Kielman West Marshall JR
LB Colby Tool PCM JR
DB Tyler Luensman Monticello JR
DB Riley Burke Iowa Falls-Alden SR
DB Cooper Spiess Central Lyon-George-Little Rock SO
DB Luke Brossard Albia SR
P Brayden Berger PCM JR
KR Anthony Stogdill Shenandoah SR
At-large Ethan Sehver OABCIG SO