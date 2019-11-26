DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced the 2019 football all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday.

Centerville had two selected to the Class 2A teams this year. Trent McCann was selected as a second team all-state kicker while McCain Oden was chosen as a third team all-state running back.

McCann, a senior, found himself on an all-state team for a third straight year. The Centerville kicker hit a school-record 52-yard field goal (second longest in the state this season) in the first game of the season against Albia.

He would make four of his five field goals this season and would make 28-of-30 extra point attempts. The Iowa State commit also finished second in Class 2A in touchbacks with 24.

Oden, a senior, makes his first appearance on the all-state teams after having a great senior season in the backfield. After missing a majority of his junior season due to injury, Oden came back strong this year to become a 1,000-yard rusher.

Oden would finish with 1,008 yards on 167 carries (six yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns (tied for eighth in Class 2A). He rushed for at least 100 yards in five of Centerville’s nine games with the Big Reds going 4-1 in those games. Oden also grabbed seven catches for 78 yards.

Team captains were selected in each of the six Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class.

Captains selected were: Thomas Even, Don Bosco, Gilbertsville (8 man); Tate Hagen, West Hancock (Class A); Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux (Class 1A); Wyatt Wegener, Algona (Class 2A); Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque (Class 3A); Michael Keough, Dowling Catholic West Des Moines (Class 4A).

Sports writers attending the meeting included: Matt Coss, Quad-City Times; John McBride, The Fort Dodge Messenger; K.J. Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Gazette; Tyler Hetu, Creston News Advertiser; Andrew Brown, Dallas County News; Matt Gengler, Missouri Valley Times News; Jake Ryder, Grundy Register; Kyle Ocker, Centerville Daily Iowegian; Brennen Normand, Creston News Advertiser; Brian Rathjen, Atlantic News Telegraph; Colin Peters, Centerville Daily Iowegian; Daryl Schepanski, Anamosa Journal-Eureka; Troy Hyde, Newton Daily News; Richard Rindt, Oskaloosa Herald; Perry Bell, Knoxville Journal-Express and Pella Chronicle; and Mike Oeffner, Harlan Newspapers.

Coaches attending to provide information and perspective included: Duane Matthess, Clarke; Larry Allen, OABCIG; Don Anderson, Iowa Falls-Alden; Garrison Carter, ADM, Adel; Logan Hansen, ADM, Adel; Paul Patterson, Norwalk; Gabe Tardive, LeMars; Lyle Ambaugh, IFCA; Chad Edeker, WACO, Wayland; Steve Milder, West Central; Jim Pedersen, Central Decatur; Brian Wilken, Newell-Fonda; Shane Rowlands, Southeast Warren; George Ashman, Woodward-Granger; Eric Trudo, Van Meter; Mike Kauzlarich, Panorama; Don Betts, Dike-New Hartford; Sam Anderson, Urbandale; Matt Miller, Fort Dodge; Chris Buesing, Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Gary Swenson, West Des Moines Valley; Scott Carlson, Waukee; Rick Nelson, Ankeny; and Tom Wilson, Dowling Catholic West Des Moines.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.

Class 2A

First team — Offense

QB Cooper DeJean OABCIG JR

TE/WR Jake Nieman OABCIG SR

TE/WR Easton Harms OABCIG SO

TE/WR Kody Kearns Clear Lake SR

OL Luke Pinnick West Marshall JR

OL Ryan Thomas Clear Lake SR

OL Greyson Strum PCM, Monroe JR

OL Andrew Hamilton Algona SR

OL Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke SO

OL Sam Devitt OABCIG SR

OB Wyatt Wegener Algona SR

OB Tyler Moen Atlantic SR

OB Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg SR

K Blake Osborn Benton SR

At-Large Jaylen DeVries Clear Lake SR

First team — Defense

DL Seth Greiner PCM SR

DL Brayden Evestsen West Marshall JR

DL Aaron Graves Southeast Valley SO

DL Connor Andersen Anamosa JR

LB Cole Lewis Algona SR

LB Will Esmoil West Liberty SR

LB Kyler Hadwiger Iowa Falls-Alden SR

LB Dylan Cain Chariton SR

DB Peyton Pope West Marshall SR

DB Payten Elijah Tipton JR

DB Jagges Schmitt Clear Lake SO

DB Creed Welch Waukon JR

P Damon Walhof Sioux Center SR

KR Carter Morton Greene County SR

At-Large Jack Barragy Clear Lake SR

Second team — Offense

QB Jackson Waring Des Moines Christian SR

TE/WR Ben Sinnott Waterloo Columbus SR

TE/WR Nick Danielson Clear Lake SR

TE/WR Joel Stein Spirit Lake SR

OL Asher Fahey Waukon SR

OL Jace Smith PCM SR

OL Tyler Miller Greene County SR

OL Nick Billings Garner-Hayfield-Ventura SR

OL McKade Eisentrager Iowa Falls-Alden SR

OL Noah Adelmund Nevada SR

OB Dawson Baures Waukon SR

OB Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden JR

OB Colby Kafer Greene County SR

K Trent McCann Centerville SR

At-Large Clay Krousie Benton SR

Second team — Defense

DL Riley Holt Williamsburg JR

DL Kobe Simon West Liberty JR

DL Dylan Winkel Central Lyon-George-Little Rock JR

DL Cannon Butler Columbus Catholic SR

LB Carter Ferrie New Hampton JR

LB Levi Weldon Williamsburg JR

LB Ian Rupp Benton SR

LB Gavin Chown West Liberty SR

DB Sam Adams Mount Vernon SR

DB Cameron Palmer Oelwein SR

DB Avery Rocksvold Waukon JR

DB Michael Rudden MOC-Floyd Valley SR

P Kody Kruschwitz Nevada SR

KR Cade Thiner Des Moines Christian SR

At-large William Grote OABCIG SR

Third team — Offense

QB Brent Riley Greene County SR

TE/WR Turner Schroeder Benton SR

TE/WR Seth Juhl Des Moines Christian SR

TE/WR Josh Heitritter Boyden Hull/Rock Valley SR

OL Gavin Meints Algona SR

OL Nile Schuett Tipton JR

OL Cameron Sobolik Crestwood JR

OL Brandon Roemeling Boyden Hull/Rock Valley SR

OL Jarrett Meyer Central Lyon-George-Little Rock SR

OL Jackson Hoag Clarke SR

OB Ray Seidel Waterloo Columbus SR

OB Reece Wilson Crestwood SR

OB McCain Oden Centerville SR

K Cael Fisher Greene County SR

At-Large Brent Scott Spirit Lake JR

Third team — Defense

DL Nic Wood Chariton SR

DL Brian Morrison West Marshall SR

DL Jake Smith Clarke JR

DL Austin Larson Clear Lake SR

LB Sam Umbarger Garner-Hatfield-Ventura SR

LB Garrett Schmidt Algona SR

LB Ben Kielman West Marshall JR

LB Colby Tool PCM JR

DB Tyler Luensman Monticello JR

DB Riley Burke Iowa Falls-Alden SR

DB Cooper Spiess Central Lyon-George-Little Rock SO

DB Luke Brossard Albia SR

P Brayden Berger PCM JR

KR Anthony Stogdill Shenandoah SR

At-large Ethan Sehver OABCIG SO

