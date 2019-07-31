The South Central all-conference softball teams were released last week with two Centerville girls being selected.
Claire Mathews earned first team honors for the Redettes while Taylor Shinn was selected to the second team.
Mathews, a sophomore, made the transition from shortstop to third base this year. She would lead the team in runs scored (27), triples (three), home runs (two), RBIs (24) and stolen bases (11) while sporting a .340 batting average.
Shinn, a junior, also made a move on defense, shifting over to right field this year while moving up in the batting order. She would finish with a team-best .351 batting average to go along with 21 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Shinn once again showed off her glove in field, ending the year with a .933 fielding percentage.
First team
Reina Taylor (SR, EBF)
Bailea Yahnke (SR, Davis County)
Emery Neer (SR, Knoxville)
Jena Lawrence (JR, Albia)
Alex Beard (JR, Albia)
Kennedy Schroeder (SR, Albia)
Ashlyn Oehlert (SR, Clarke)
Claire Mathews (SO, Centerville)
Emma Lenox (SO, EBF)
Alexis Watson (JR, Clarke)
Second team
Makenna Ross (JR, Albia)
MacKenna Jones (SO, Albia)
Alex Griggs (SR, Knoxville)
Maddy Findley (JR, Knoxville)
Madysen Wade (JR, EBF)
Rylee German (FR, EBF)
Sophia Young (Eighth grade, Davis County)
Emma Bolton (SO, Clarke)
Macy Johnston (SR, Chariton)
Taylor Shinn (JR, Centerville)