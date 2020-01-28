It’s becoming a theme for Centerville. When the game enters clutch time, they have the guys willing to make the play in the big moment. The Big Reds had that again as Merrick Mathews’ late three helped Centerville pick up the 58-55 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for their fifth straight victory.
These two proved to be about as evenly matched as you could be as neither team ever extended their lead to double digits.
Right off the tip it was EBF attacking the glass and the paint but Centerville answered on the other end. An impressive tip-in by EBF’s Isaiah Smith on an offensive rebound just before the buzzer gave the Rockets a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.
The back-and-forth continued in the second quarter with EBF racking up the assists with relentless driving and dishing. And for a team that came in with a conference-low shooting percentage of 25.9% from three, they would make five big ones on the night.
“They play with no fear,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said. “They drive at you from anywhere and they shoot anytime they want. Tonight they were falling for them.”
Every time it felt like it might be tipping the Rockets way, Centerville had a response with Matthew McDonald and Quinton Koestner scoring down the stretch as EBF held a 29-28 advantage at the half.
“I give Eddyville a ton of credit,” Kruzich said. “They played a defense against us that we haven’t seen all year and we had to adapt to that. I thought we adjusted well in the second quarter getting our scoring going and going into halftime I felt we were in pretty good shape.”
McDonald picked up where he left off in the second quarter as he continued to find his shot in the third while staying very active on both ends of the floor.
Once again with the clock ticking down, EBF’s Kalen Walker would laser a pass inside to Ethan Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points for the Rockets off the bench, just before the buzzer to give them a 42-41 lead going into the final quarter.
Two quick scores by EBF to start the fourth forced an early Centerville timeout with the Rockets lead growing to six with 7:10 to go.
The game shifted from there as the Big Reds outscored EBF 14-6 the rest of the way while getting huge buckets in big moments from their guys. McDonald made a couple of really nice moves in the post and Brady Kauzlarich knocked down a pair of of his four threes in the game when Centerville needed them most as his three cut the deficit to two with 43 seconds left.
EBF would try to kill the clock but Trent McCann would anticipate a pass up top and deflect it to the other side of the court. An EBF player would dive on the ball but would be ruled out of bounds, giving Centerville the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead with 23.8 seconds left.
Koestner would drive the ball into the lane and put up a jumper from eight feet out. The shot bounced off the rim and back at him. Koestner, who had a team-high seven assists, then had the wherewithal to kick the ball out to the left corner where a wide-open Mathews would splash home the go-ahead three with 10 seconds left.
EBF would opt not to use a timeout as they would try to come up with an answer of their own but would end up turning the ball back over to Centerville. The Rockets fouled Mathews, sending him to the line with 0.9 seconds left and one-point lead. Mathews made both free throws with EBF missing the ensuing half-court heave at the buzzer, giving Centerville their fifth straight win.
Mathews entered the fourth quarter with just one point, but came through when the team needed him to finish with eight points, three rebounds and two assists. McDonald had a typical McDonald night finishing with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while Kauzlarich ended with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
“I’ve got give my kids credit. I think it was John Wooden that always said ‘you don’t have to have the lead if you have the heart to come from behind’ and I think we lived that out tonight,” Kruzich said. “Trent had a huge steal in clutch time and Merrick stepped up and hit one when we absolutely needed him to. You always tell your kids the ball is going to find you so you better be prepared. Even your guys that aren't used to being the go-to guys, they have to be ready to step up and Merrick embraced that role tonight.”
Centerville (8-7) is right back in Lakeview Gym on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. as they will face Clarke (0-15).