MARSHALLTOWN — The Rathbun Lake Area YMCA Red Rays had 22 swimmers attend the 2020 YMCA Sectionals in Marshalltown on Feb. 16. Sectionals were the last chance to qualify for individual and relay events at the State YMCA Meet.
The Red Rays ended up qualifying 11 swimmers in 32 events for state and five swimmers for the YMCA Regional Championship. The state meet will be held on March 7-8 in Marshalltown while the regional championship will be on March 21-22 at the Des Moines Wellmark pool.
The Red Rays had 40 swim team members this year ranging in ages from five to 18. There were members from Centerville, Moulton, Seymour, Moravia and Albia.
With their winter season ending in March, the Red Rays will also have a summer season running from June 1 through July 18. For more information about the Red Rays, contact Amber White (641-895-8051) or the Rathbun Lake Area YMCA.
Qualified for State:
Kaleb Carroll – 50 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke
Brynn Clark – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle
Jobie Smith – 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke
Reece Sells – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle
Ben Wilson – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly
Leo White – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestlye
John White – 50 Freestyle, 50 Breastroke, 100 Freestyle
13/14 Medley Relay – Grant Wilson, Nate Sells, John White, Brady Belloma
15-21 Medley Relay – Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, Reece Sells, Justin Walker
15/16 Freestyle Relay – Brady Belloma, Nate Sells, Grant Wilson, Justin Walker
15-21 Freestyle Relay – Reece Sells, Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, John White