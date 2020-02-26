Red Rays

Seated (left to right): Bryce Micetich, Carley Whitney, Kabella Thomas, Katie Haas, Ben Wilson, Leo White. Back (left to right): Justin Walker, Jobie Smith, Brady Belloma, Abigail White, Zola Lucas, Nate Sells, Brenna Whitney, Reece Sells, Brynn Clark, Kaleb Carroll, Lexi Cox, John White, Triton Thomas, Grant Wilson (not pictured Amelia Seddon and Jaxton Joiner)

 Submitted photo

MARSHALLTOWN — The Rathbun Lake Area YMCA Red Rays had 22 swimmers attend the 2020 YMCA Sectionals in Marshalltown on Feb. 16. Sectionals were the last chance to qualify for individual and relay events at the State YMCA Meet.

The Red Rays ended up qualifying 11 swimmers in 32 events for state and five swimmers for the YMCA Regional Championship. The state meet will be held on March 7-8 in Marshalltown while the regional championship will be on March 21-22 at the Des Moines Wellmark pool.

The Red Rays had 40 swim team members this year ranging in ages from five to 18. There were members from Centerville, Moulton, Seymour, Moravia and Albia.

With their winter season ending in March, the Red Rays will also have a summer season running from June 1 through July 18. For more information about the Red Rays, contact Amber White (641-895-8051) or the Rathbun Lake Area YMCA.

Qualified for State:

Kaleb Carroll – 50 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke

Brynn Clark – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle

Jobie Smith – 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke

Reece Sells – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Ben Wilson – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly

Leo White – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestlye

John White – 50 Freestyle, 50 Breastroke, 100 Freestyle

13/14 Medley Relay – Grant Wilson, Nate Sells, John White, Brady Belloma

15-21 Medley Relay – Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, Reece Sells, Justin Walker

15/16 Freestyle Relay – Brady Belloma, Nate Sells, Grant Wilson, Justin Walker

15-21 Freestyle Relay – Reece Sells, Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, John White

Colin Peters can be reached at cpeters@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @ColinPetersDI.

