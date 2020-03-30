Appanoose County Little League will be joining other sports leagues in being put on hold for the next few weeks with hope the 2020 season will still happen.
“At this time, Little League International has recommended that we postpone our season, until May 11 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.,” District 7 Administrator Chris Cook said. “There have been countless hours put into this decision, with guidance from medical personnel to governing bodies. I can reassure you that this was not an easy decision for anyone to make.”
Cook met with league presidents and they agreed that at this time they will follow the Governor’s recommendations to shut down schools and other places of mass gatherings in order to ensure the health of our communities.
He then announced that Appanoose County Little League will postpone their seasons until school is back in session or Little League International lifts its recommended hold.
The league hopes that there will be baseball and softball played this summer but they want to remain patient as they have a meeting on April 6 to reassess where they are as the state continues to battle COVID-19.
“I know that these are uncertain times among us, and for many of us, baseball is our entire lives all summer, therefore I want to share information with you regarding District 7 baseball and softball,” Cook said. “I will continue to be as transparent with any information that I have and pass everything along as I receive it myself. From Williamsport, to District 7 in Iowa, we all live and breathe baseball and softball.”