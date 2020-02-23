DES MOINES — Three-time champion Matthew Lewis. The kid with a growing target on his back stepped up big again on Saturday night and now joins a group of less than 100 wrestlers to ever win three state titles in the state of Iowa.
“It feels great, I’m super pumped and can’t express my emotions right now,” Lewis said after his title match.
Lewis’ (29-2) journey to the finals included a couple nail bitters as well as a pin. He opened his tournament against Gilbert’s Cael Ihle (47-4). Lewis scored a first period takedown as well as a third period reversal on his way to a 4-0 decision.
His quarterfinal match was against Atlantic’s Joe Weaver (42-13). Lewis took care of business there getting the first period pin making it his third year in a row with a pin at the state tournament.
The semifinals saw him get a rematch against Grinnell’s Brock Beck (44-4), who Lewis defeated with a last second reversal in the district final.
The first period went about as you could expect with these two matching up again for the second time in less than a week. There was mostly clinching with the first period ending scoreless.
“He tries to keep it close, keep me from scoring,” Lewis said. “I just had to stay in position, keep going forward, setting up my shots and take my opportunities.”
Lewis started the second period down but would only need 17 seconds to pick up an escape. The two would grind out the rest of the period as Lewis would head to the third with a 1-0 lead.
Just like in their district final match, there was a flurry of scoring at the very end. With Beck on the bottom, Lewis would turn him over for a quick two-point near fall before Beck would reverse Lewis as time expired. But the near fall would be the difference as Lewis scored a 3-2 decision and punched his ticket to the 2A 126 pound finals.
Lewis enjoyed having a few good challenges on his way to the finals. In fact, he prefers it that way.
“I would rather have the harder side of the bracket,” Lewis said. “It prepares you more for the finals, I wouldn’t like having a cakewalk.”
Speaking of the finals, it would put Lewis against another familiar opponent in Independence’s Isaiah Weber (47-4), who Lewis pinned in last year’s state final.
This match would prove harder than the last but Lewis still always looked in control. He wanted to be aggressive early and he got his shot to connect late in the first to get the opening takedown with just three seconds left.
“I went out there and had fun with my match. I didn’t have any nerves,” Lewis said. “I really just wanted to get to my offense. Last year I got taken down right off the whistle and had to work from the top in the second period. This year I wanted to make sure I got that first takedown and wanted to keep him down.”
Lewis, who has been so good on top this year, had to start the second period on the bottom but would eventually catch Weber out of position, making a quick reversal to go up 4-0 after two.
“If he got a little bit out of position, I’d bite,” Lewis said. “I capitalized on it and would come out on top with his mistakes.”
Weber elected to start the third period neutral but would see his takedown attempt stuffed and countered by Lewis to put him ahead 6-0. The 126 pound junior from Centerville would see the clock he zero, throw his arms out in celebration and hold up three fingers to make sure every one knew that the guy with a target on his back prevailed with another title.
Three state championships. Will that realization settle in for Lewis?
“Probably tomorrow morning or tonight when I’m going to bed,” Lewis said. “Being able to work out with all my partners, all the obstacles we’ve had to get through this year and all the people supporting me, it’s just great.”
Lewis has already joined the likes of Chad Zaputil (1987, 1988), Chase Zaputil (1993, 1995), Justin Brown (2002, 2003) and T.J. Sebolt (2003-06) as Big Reds to win multiple state titles. The latter is extra special because he is the only Big Red to win at least three titles for Centerville. Lewis also wrestles for his dad at the Sebolt Wrestling Academy.
What does Lewis think about the opportunity to be a four-time champion?
“It’ll be great,” Lewis said. “It’s been a goal ever since I started wrestling for Scott Sebolt.”
If Lewis keeps on this track, his head coach thinks there is no reason not to think Lewis may be back on the top of that podium next year.
“His head has been exactly where it needs to be,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said. “[He’s] wanting to be a better wrestler everyday and that’s what we expect out of him from now up until this time next year.”
Only 28 wrestlers have ever won four state titles in the state of Iowa. When does Lewis plan to start getting ready for his next title run?
“Right now,” said a determined Lewis.