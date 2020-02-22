DES MOINES — It was another bittersweet championship Saturday night for Centerville at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament. Matthew Lewis and Kayden Kauzlarich both grabbed championships while Nathaniel Genobana finished runner-up.
Matthew Lewis (29-2) kickstarted three straight title matches featuring Big Reds. He would find himself matched up again with Independence’s Isaiah Weber (47-4), who he pinned in last year’s final.
Lewis wouldn’t repeat history, but he would dominate on his way to a third straight title, defeating Weber by a 6-0 decision to win the 2A 126 pound championship.
Kayden Kauzlarich (42-2) has been waiting for this moment for a long time. The three-time place winner would get his first title shot against Union-LaPorte City’s Lake Lebahn (31-8).
Kauzlarich did what he has done all tournament, getting into his offense and being nearly impossible to score against. As the third period ended, it was Kauzlarich on top with a 9-4 decision and a state championship at 132 pounds.
Nathaniel Genobana (30-2) would try to make it a trifecta for Centerville. He would face a very difficult opponent in Williamsburg’s Jalen Schroop (56-0).
Genobana would get a couple of good shots in but would ultimately lose to Schropp 8-3 and suffer his third straight defeat in the finals to become a three-time runner up.
This was the first time since 2005 that Centerville had three boys in the finals. Just like that year, they had two champions and one runner-up.
