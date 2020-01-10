OSCEOLA — The turn of the year means it’s time for wrestlers to start ramping up in preparation for the postseason. Centerville showed well on Thursday by picking up a pair of dual wins while two-time state champion Matthew Lewis claimed his 100th career high school win.
The Big Reds started the night by defeating Clarke, Osceola/Murray 60-22. With Centerville starting to get healthy, they were able to fill out all but 106 pounds which would help them get some free six points.
Ryan Currington, Matthew Lewis, Gage Moorman and Lucas Henderson all picked up pins for Centerville as they were also able to take advantage of Clarke’s six open weights.
Centerville then matched up with Wayne where after giving up six points at 106, the Big Reds would get six points in nine of the next 11 matches to pull away.
Chris Bowen, Nathaniel Genobana, Lewis, Moorman, Henderson, Logsdon and Currington all nabbed wins by fall.
Lewis, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 120 pounds, celebrated his 100th win on the night as the junior eclipses the century mark while only surrendering three career losses (one per season).
Centerville gets some time off before hosting their annual Big Red Invitational next Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 p.m.
Centerville 60, Clarke, Osceola/Murray 22
170: Matt Logsdon (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.) 182: Ethan Messamaker (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.) 195: Ryan Currington (CENT) over Tyler Binning (CLRK) (Fall 2:56) 220: Jake Smith (CLRK) over Cruise Flanders (CENT) (MD 15-4) 285: Will Smith (CLRK) over Jace Lang (CENT) (Fall 1:41) 106: Kayden Ludington (CLRK) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Chris Bowen (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.) 120: Caden Sales (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.) 126: Nathaniel Genobana (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.) 132: Matthew Lewis (CENT) over Zethann May (CLRK) (Fall 1:11) 138: Gage Moorman (CENT) over Kacey Boyer (CLRK) (Fall 3:19) 145: Kenneth Fry (CLRK) over Leland Henderson (CENT) (Fall 1:45) 152: Lucas Henderson (CENT) over Coel Reece (CLRK) (Fall 5:46) 160: Josh Oldfield (CENT) over (CLRK) (For.)
Centerville 54, Wayne 27
106: Ty Wood (WAYN) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Chris Bowen (CENT) over Gunnar Guffey (WAYN) (Fall 1:33) 120: Caden Sales (CENT) over (WAYN) (For.) 126: Nathaniel Genobana (CENT) over Jakson Cobb (WAYN) (Fall 3:43) 132: Matthew Lewis (CENT) over Trent Terrell (WAYN) (Fall 2:22) 138: Gage Moorman (CENT) over Grayson Spencer (WAYN) (Fall 0:22) 145: Tay Vandyne (WAYN) over Leland Henderson (CENT) (Fall 2:00) 152: Lucas Henderson (CENT) over Jayden Halferty (WAYN) (Fall 1:42) 160: Josh Oldfield (CENT) over (WAYN) (For.) 170: Matt Logsdon (CENT) over Zac Miller (WAYN) (Fall 2:00) 182: Brady Langloss (WAYN) over Ethan Messamaker (CENT) (Dec 7-4) 195: Ryan Currington (CENT) over David Perryman (WAYN) (Fall 0:54) 220: Jayce Wyatt (WAYN) over Cruise Flanders (CENT) (Fall 0:34) 285: Chad Kent (WAYN) over Jace Lang (CENT) (Fall 0:32)