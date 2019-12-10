In a game of adjustments, both made the necessary changes but it would come down to free throw shooting as Washington was able to squeak out a 52-46 win over Centerville on Monday night.
Coming off their first win of the season, the Redettes were looking to make it two in a row with Washington coming into town to wrap up a four-game homestand to start the year.
The Demons had some size in the post and they looked to attack it early and often. Washington was able to move the ball well and get some good high low looks behind Centerville’s 1-3-1 zone with all of the Demons’ 14 first quarter points coming from their post players.
On the other end, Centerville was aggressive in driving to the rim while also getting a pair of triples from Taylor Shinn to exit the opening quarter with a 17-14 lead.
The Redettes made an adjustment in the second quarter and went to a 2-3 zone, making life a little harder for Washington’s posts and forcing them into outside shots, which the Demons would struggle with in the first half, getting just three points from their three starting guards.
Centerville continued to attack the paint offensively and were able to get to the free throw line on their way to a 30-21 halftime lead.
Washington would ramp up the pressure in the second half and force Centerville’s offense into some untimely turnovers. The Redettes began to see their lead evaporate with back-to-back threes by Washington’s Halle Leyden would the Demons in front 45-43 with 3:50 left in the game.
With Centerville trailing by two with a minute left, it became who would execute down the stretch. Claire Mathews would split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one before getting a stop and forcing a one-and-one on the other end for Mickey Stephens with 36.6 seconds left.
Stephens would miss the front end leading to a foul on the other end. Washington’s Anna Nacos would sink both of her free throws to increase the lead to 49-46 with Centerville getting the ball with 16.7 seconds left.
Centerville looked inside to Claire George, who was able to draw a shooting foul and head to line with a chance to cut into the deficit. She would miss both free throws leading to another foul to put Washington on the line with a chance to increase their lead and they would do just that with another two made free throws.
The Redettes would miss on the other end and get another foul as Washington was able to put the game away. In the end, Washington made 5-of-6 at the line in the final minute while Centerville was just 1-of-5.
It was a pretty balanced scoring effort for Centerville with all eight girls who played scoring at least two points. Shinn led the way with four triples as part of a 13-point night.
Centerville (1-3) will try to bounce back on the road when they travel north to face Albia (0-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.