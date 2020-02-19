LAMONI — The top two teams of the Bluegrass Conference met one last time this season and it would Lamoni completing the three-game sweep and advancing to the regional semifinals after defeating Seymour 57-29.
The Warriorettes have been held under 30 points twice this season before this game and it was one of those nights for Seymour as they had a difficult time getting anything going on that end of the floor.
Seymour had trouble against Lamoni’s length with the Demons blocking shots and getting hands in passing lanes while Paige Heesch also picked up two quick fouls with Lamoni leading 15-4 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was Seymour’s best as they were able to get to the free throw line and cut into the lead without much time coming off. The Warriorettes were able to cut the deficit to eight going into the half, a half that Lamoni leading scorer Abby Martin didn’t play much in as she played limited minutes off the bench due to an injury.
Seymour needed a strong start to the second half but it was Lamoni who would come out firing on a 13-7 run before eventually going into the fourth with a 42-23 lead.
Seymour head coach Paul Hinners would start to rotate his seniors out to ovations as he cycled through the bench to end the night and Seymour’s season.
It was a balanced night for Lamoni as they racked up 16 steals on the night and had six girls score between eight and 10 points.
The Warriorettes were led by 11 points from Thayda Houser in her final game for Seymour. Natalee Watters added eight points while Kaitlyn Couchman finished with five points.
Seymour ends the season with a record of 16-7 after losing six seniors who helped the Warriorettes to back-to-back regional finals appearances. Seymour will lose five seniors from this team in Houser, Heesch, Couchman, Harley Trimble and Erin Hackathorn.Colin Peters can be reached at cpeters@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @ColinPetersDI.