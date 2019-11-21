Injuries, injuries and more injuries. You never really got to see what the Lady Mohawks looked like full strength last year. Moravia is hopping it can avoid the injury bug this season.
“We have a solid group of returning letter earners. Our key this year will be staying healthy and have the ability to practice and play with more than six or seven girls,” new Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Last year a plethora of injuries derailed Moravia’s season as they had to mix and match a lot of their lineups. Now with only losing one senior, the Lady Mohawks hope to get back on track this season.
They will return seven letter winners from last year’s squad in seniors Bailee Batterson and Emilee Howard along with juniors Gracie Hoffman, Isabel Hanes, Anaya Keith, Ronnie Cormeny, Hannah Starr and Kim Chandanais.
Hoffman was a second team all-conference performer last year for the Lady Mohawks. She was one of just four Lady Mohawks to play in all 18 games for Moravia last year while also averaging 5.6 points per game. Hoffman used her strengths in the paint, averaging 6.7 rebounds and a conference-best 2.9 blocks per game. She will likely rotate in the post with Batterson, who was limited to just five games because of injury.
Chandanais was a second team all-conference point guard as a freshman a couple of years ago. Her numbers dropped a little bit last year as she had to deal with injuries of her own. She will look to get back to her usual self this season where she can score the ball, create for others and be a pest defensively.
Howard, Hanes, Keith, Cormeny and Starr all saw time on the wing last season and can chip in offensively inside and out.
Moravia was 5-14 last year and really struggled offensively, averaging just 32.7 points per game on 24.9% shooting. That needs to be an area of improvement along with their free throw shooting and limiting turnovers.
Defensively they were fairly good in the paint. They finished in the top three in blocked shots and rebounding and they should be back in that position with the return Hoffman, Batterson and Keith.
“All of our games are going to be tough due to the nature of how many games were missed by our girls last year and trying to build back up from a rough season last year,” Reischauer said.