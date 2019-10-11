CORYDON — Snapping a three-game skid and gaining some momentum for next week’s conference tournament is just what Moravia needed as they swept Wayne 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23) on Thursday night.
Moravia held off Wayne in all three sets on their way to the win. Bailee Batterson led the Lady Mohawks with a team-high eight kills to go along with two kills and one ace. Fellow hitter Gracie Hoffman had six kills but was great defensively with four blocks.
Isabel Glick, Anaya Keith and Jazmine Lewis also had multiple kills for Moravia, who finished with 25 kills as a team. Mikayla Fritz finished with 20 digs and was a perfect 11-for-11 serving with four aces.
“We have been struggling lately but we feel we are starting to come out of a bit of a funk,” head coach Derek Reischauer said. “Thursday night we found our joy for the game again and started playing more like we are capable of. We are doing it at the right time of the year with conference playoffs and districts right around the corner.”
Moravia (9-12) awaits where they will be heading to for the Bluegrass Conference Tournament next week.