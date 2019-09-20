MORAVIA — It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of matches between Moravia and Moulton-Udell. Both sides made a lot of errors and sloppy plays as the Lady Mohawks would take a 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-21) sweep over the Lady Eagles.
“Overall, it was not one of our best performances of the year but we showed some perseverance. Any win is a good win and M-U played scrappy so it was good to get back in the win column,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Moravia got off to a good start thanks to the serving of Isabel Hanes’ three straight aces to open the match. Hanes finished the match with two kills, 17 assists, four digs and a team-high seven aces.
That would be one of the themes of the night as the Lady Mohawks would finish with a total of 19 aces in only three sets.
Despite their struggles with Moravia’s serve, Moulton-Udell would hang around. They never really got their offense going, only tallying two kills in the match, but they still made it difficult for the Lady Mohawks.
Moulton-Udell were looking like they were going to take the first set before a late run by Moravia capped off by Mikayla Fritz’ ace helped the Lady Mohawks edge the Lady Eagles 25-23.
Moravia got off to a slow start in a second set before rattling off a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 13-7. The Lady Mohawks rolled from their to finish off the set on what would end up being a 21-6 run.
The third set was much like the first with both sides going back and forth. Moravia was able to get production from a variety of girls while Moulton-Udell mostly had to rely on Moravia’s errors.
The Lady Eagles had another chance to win a set but the Lady Mohawks would close out the set 25-21 to earn the sweep.
All eight girls who played for Moravia recorded at least one kill while nobody had more than four kills. Bailee Batterson and Jazmine Lewis each had four kills while Batterson added two blocks and six aces and Lewis chipped in five digs.
The Lady Eagles were led by Jessica King’s three digs, three aces and one block.
Moulton-Udell (0-4) will try to grab their first win when they travel to the Cardinal Tournament on Saturday. Moravia (6-6) will celebrate senior night on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in a triangular against some difficult competition in Cardinal (4-3) and No. 4 (2A) Van Buren (12-2).