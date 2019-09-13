MORAVIA — With only three home dates on the schedule this year, the Moravia faithful don’t get many chances to cheer on their Lady Mohawks. They made the most of their first opportunity as Moravia would sweep Twin Cedars 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-11) in front of a rowdy crowd.
“A special shout out to our crowd as they sure gave us a boost, the student section was one of the best I've seen here and we look forward to their support down the road and hopefully on the road,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
With the crowd behind them, Moravia got off to a great start using a 6-0 run to go ahead 11-5 and force a Twin Cedars timeout. That run would get to 10-0 before Twin Cedars could get back on the board, but it was too late as the Lady Mohawks closed on a 14-5 run to take the first set 25-10.
Moravia had their serve going with nine of their 17 aces coming in the first set.
“Twin Cedars was coming off a big win on Tuesday night so we knew they were coming in with some confidence but our girls were loose and determined to play well,” Reischauer said.
The second set was a little more even but Moravia was still getting to their offense often and controlling the net well. They would face a few runs from Twin Cedars but Gracie Hoffman’s kill would close out the set for the Lady Mohawks with a 25-19 win.
The crowd started to get going again in the third set and the girls would thrive off that energy to get out to an 8-2 lead. That dominate play continued for the rest of the set, giving Moravia a 25-11 win to earn the sweep.
“We had a size advantage and we were able to take advantage of that,” Reischauer said. “Both our middles played well, Gracie Hoffman had the best match of her career to this point and I am confident she will give us more of that in the future. Bailee Batterson has been a constant for us this year, she is a smart player and when she can be aggressive she does really well.”
Batterson had a team-high eight kills on the night to go along with three blocks and four aces. Hoffman similarly had a lot of success, finishing with seven kills and three blocks.
Moravia also got great production from their back row, who were communicating well and playing good, consistent volleyball.
“Our back row continues to do what they do, they dig, but their passing tonight was at a higher level which sure helps out our front row. We also got some production from our outside hitters which is a great sign for us going forward so we can diversify our offense.”
One of those outside hitters is Anaya Keith. She showed well in both the front and back row, ending with six kills, eight digs and four aces. Isabel Hanes had 16 assists while Mikayla Fritz had team-highs in digs (21) and aces (five).
“All around, it was maybe our best performance of the year to this point. As there will always be, there are still areas we need to improve on but just all around it was a good night for us,” Reischauer said.
Moravia (5-5) travel to face Seymour (2-4) on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.