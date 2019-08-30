MOULTON — Bluegrass Conference volleyball officially started on Thursday as Moravia made the short journey east to take on Moulton-Udell, looking to improve after their 1-3 performance at the Albia Tournament earlier in the week. It would be a solid 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-17) sweep for the Lady Mohawks to start conference play.
“We won a match at the Albia Tournament on Monday but our girls were not satisfied with our results up there and we know we have some areas that need some continued improvement so it was good to get another win at M-U,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Moulton-Udell was hanging with Moravia early in the first set as neither team could really find a groove. A Lady Mohawk timeout turned out to be just what they needed as they would finish strong to take the first set 25-17.
“We had a bit of a slow start against M-U, so we called a timeout and regrouped a little and kind of took off from there,” Reischauer said.
The second set started tight as Moulton-Udell was getting some big-time digs and forcing Moravia to have to beat them. The Lady Mohawks were up to the challenge as they really teed off by getting into their offensive sets.
Bailee Batterson led the way with six kills on the night for Moravia while Isabel Hanes and Anaya Keith got their serves going, both finishing with five aces.
Moravia rolled to take the second set 25-10 and would look for the sweep heading into the third set.
It was more of the same in the third set as Moulton-Udell was in a bend don’t break mode trying to dig out Moravia’s hits and get it back across without getting into as many offensive opportunities that they would like.
A 6-0 Moravia start got the Lady Mohawks out to a comfortable lead as they ended up taking the set 25-17 to take the match 3-0.
“It was good to get a win and for the most part we played okay but we need some improvement in some areas of our game,” Reischauer said. “The serving stands out to me, as a team we need to serve at a higher level, and knowing our girls, I believe they will embrace the challenge and improve. I am confident in that.”
Moravia was 60-for-72 (83.3%) on their serves. They did have 14 aces, which is a good number, but they want to have their efficiency percentage closer to 90% on most nights. On the flip side, Moulton-Udell was 43-for-49 (87.8%) on their serves.
The difference in offenses were apparent as the Lady Mohawks had 66 attack attempts compared to the Lady Eagles’ 24. Moravia had 21 kills on the night while Moulton-Udell was limited to just three kills.
Chelsey Boettcher and Hannah King both had one kill, three digs and a block while Zoe Lucas had one kill, five digs and one block.
It was a good night for Moravia to try some different things and work on some things they’ve learned from the tournament earlier this week and it ended up seeing eight different girls register a kill.
“We have some girls that I have really challenged to rework and change some parts of their game and I saw some of that last night so that was a real encouraging sign,” Reischauer said.
Moravia (2-3) heads to Southeast Warren (1-3) for a triangular on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. while Moulton-Udell (0-1) will host Melcher-Dallas (1-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.