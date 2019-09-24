MORAVIA — With only three home dates on the schedule this season, Monday marked senior night for the Lady Mohawks as they fell 2-0 (25-7, 25-8) to No. 4 (2A) Van Buren and 2-0 (25-10, 25-21) to Cardinal.
Moravia started their night against one of the better teams in Class 2A in Van Buren and the Warriors lived up their ranking.
They had a couple of hard hitters led by six footer Selena Sayre and 6-foot-3 middle blocker Taryn Scheuermann. Sayre would finish with 10 kills and two blocks while Scheuermann added five kills and two blocks.
The Lady Mohawks had a tough time getting anything going and aside from a couple of kills by Gracie Hoffman, Van Buren would runaway with the first set 25-7.
Moravia had a much better start in the second set, getting a good net presence from Bailee Batterson and Hoffman to keep things close for the first 10 or so points. But then Van Buren found their footing and would go on another huge run to take the set 25-8 and sweep the match.
The Lady Mohawks would muster just five kills against 11 killing errors in the match while Van Buren ended with 24 kills.
After Van Buren battled Cardinal to a three-set victory and Moravia seniors Batterson, Jazmine Lewis, Isabel Glick and Allison Brown were recognized for senior night, the Lady Mohawks and the Comets from Cardinal took the floor for the final match of the night.
Much like the first set against Van Buren, Moravia would come out a little flat in the first set against Cardinal, trailing 8-1 before calling a timeout.
The Lady Mohawks had trouble controlling the ball for most of the set and would fall 25-10.
They had a much better response in the second set as the two teams would go back and forth for the majority of the set. Batterson was getting into a groove offensively and the Lady Mohawks’ passing was much better. Moravia found themselves down 18-17 with Cardinal using a timeout.
The set would be flipped on it’s head after that with Cardinal using a 5-1 run out of the timeout to help them pull away late to take the set 25-21 and the match 2-0. Cardinal got a big-time match from lefty Maddie Cloke, who finished with 10 kills. Batterson led Moravia with seven kills.
Moravia (6-8) will go to Diagonal for a triangular with Diagonal (0-4) and Murray (4-3) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.