LIBERTY — When the results start to follow the hard work, it is very rewarding for the coaches and players. Moravia scratched and clawed through three three-set matches, defeating Colfax-Mingo 2-1 (26-24, 21-25, 15-11) and Ankeny Christian Academy 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-12) before falling to Southeast Warren 2-1 (23-25, 25-10, 16-14).
“It was a doozy of a night. We had three tough matches and all three went down to the wire and we came out 2-1. I am so proud of our girls. We just battled and battled all night against three teams that could swing,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Nothing came easy for the Lady Mohawks. Against Colfax-Mingo, they were narrowly able to take the first set 26-24 but dropping the second set 25-21 only to win the third set 15-11.
Bailee Batterson had six kills and two blocks while Gracie Hoffman added five kills and a pair of blocks.
In their second match, Moravia would have to come back from a one set deficit to Ankeny Christian Academy. They would do so by taking the second set 25-20 and the third set 15-12.
Batterson had nine kills on 18 attempts for the Lady Mohawks to lead the way.
Moravia’s last match came against Southeast Warren. Moravia took a hard fought first set 25-23 before dropping the second set handily, 25-10. Moravia’s other three set losses on the night were decided by a combined nine points.
The Lady Mohawks would nearly comeback again in the third set but would fall 16-14 to lose the set and the match.
Moravia’s offense was limited to just five kills but their defense was superb, tallying 45 digs and five blocks in the match. Junior libero Mikayla Fritz led the way with 17 digs. She would end with 58 total digs between the three matches.
“We have some outstanding diggers and we just kept digging and sending the ball back all night,” Reischauer said. “Our passing wasn’t necessarily up to our standards which led to some limited offensive attacks but the other team is going to have to get in a lot of swings to put the ball down on us.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Moravia’s serving, an area where they have usually struggled. That weakness became a strength as Moravia would go a combined 161-for-168 (95.8%) with 30 aces.
“For the first time, I think I can say our serving was our highlight of the night. Our serving and digging really won us some matches tonight,” Reischauer said.
This was the first time since 2015 that Moravia came out of a quad or three-game tournament with a winning record. Their four-game winning streak was their longest since late in 2017.
“We’ve got some good things going on here that we haven’t seen since our seniors were in the eighth grade,” Reischauer said. “Super proud of our girls progress and toughness and we have only scratched our surface of where we can take this.”
Moravia (4-4) heads to Melcher-Dallas (2-0) on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.