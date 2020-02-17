CORYDON — The Moravia Lady Mohawks saw their postseason start and stop in the opening round as they fell 55-36 to Wayne last week.
“It was a tough night for us as we did not get off to a good start,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “However, I am super proud of these girls and how they worked hard and fought all season long. We had some issues to begin the season but once things settled down we got to the business of basketball.”
It was a tough start for Moravia as cold shooting saw them fall behind 24-8 at the half. They were able to be much more competitive in the second half but they were too far behind as they would suffer a 19-point loss.
Wayne held Moravia to under 30% shooting from the field and just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Anaya Keith led Moravia with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kim Chandanais added eight points, three rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block while Gracie Hoffman chipped in six points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
After starting the year 3-9, the Lady Mohawks were able to get on track and end the season 5-5 in their last 10 games while also finishing in a tie for third in the Bluegrass Conference with a conference record of 6-4.
“I don’t think there were too many people who would have predicted we would finish the conference season in a tie for third, so I am happy for the girls for that and I am already looking forward to next season,” Reischauer said.
Moravia ends the season with a record of 8-14. They didn’t have any seniors on the team so they have a chance to return everybody for next year.