MORAVIA — Two Bluegrass Conference rivals clashed in their final game before winter break. And for the first time since 2016, Moravia would come away the victor in their 61-51 win over Seymour.
In front of a packed crowd inside Moravia’s gymnasium, the Lady Mohawks were able to march out a fully healthy squad for the third time this season and were able to get off to a great start.
It was clear Moravia had a game plan and they were executing it. They started a smaller lineup and were looking to take advantage of their speed on the perimeter against Seymour’s bigs and were able to take them off the dribble in one-on-one situations.
The Warriorettes were turning the ball over early and struggled to score as Moravia was able to keep the game in the half court with the Lady Mohawks leading 12-7 after one quarter.
The two played a fairly even second quarter as Moravia would maintain a 25-18 going into the break.
Seymour did not have the start they would’ve liked out of halftime as Moravia would force four straight Warriorette turnovers to grow their lead to 34-22 halfway through the third quarter.
Everybody was executing for Moravia with five girls scoring in double figures as the Lady Mohawks saw their lead grow to 15 entering the fourth quarter.
Seymour attacked the paint well for the majority of the second half, getting themselves to the free throw line and into the double bonus midway through the fourth. But Moravia was also able to get to the line and hold on to a comfortable lead to secure the win.
Kim Chandanais, who made her first start of the season for Moravia, looked like she was looking forward to this game and getting back onto the floor after missing parts of last year and the first five games of this season due to injury. She would drain four big threes on her way to a team-high 14 points while also handing out a couple of dimes on dribble drives.
Gracie Hoffman had a strong game off the bench with 12 points while Anaya Keith, Isabel Hanes and Ronnie Cormeny all had 11 points for the Lady Mohawks. Moravia’s 61 points were a season-high, bettering their 46 points they scored in the season opener against Tri-County.
Seymour was led by another strong scoring performance by Natalee Watters, who had 18 points. Thayda Houser put up 13 points while Kaitlyn Couchman added 12 points for the Warriorettes.
Seymour (6-3) returns from the break on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. when they host Melcher-Dallas (3-5). Moravia (3-5) will come back from the break on Friday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. when they will host Centerville (4-3).