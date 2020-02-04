MOULTON — After going through a busy couple of days serving as the Bluegrass Conference Tournament semifinal and championship site, Moulton-Udell was back to being the home floor for the Lady Eagles on Monday. Cardinal would come into town and grab a 50-37 win over Moulton-Udell.
Both sides were deliberate in their offensive sets from the start. The Lady Eagles were spreading the ball around well with five different girls scoring in the opening quarter with two teams locked at 11.
Cardinal would go on a little bit of a run to start the second before back-to-back free throw line jumpers from Chelsey Boettcher would keep the Lady Eagles close. Cardinals’ Alexia McClure would hit a runner at the buzzer to put the Comets ahead 24-20 at the half.
Moulton-Udell would try to up the pace in the second half with Cardinal continuing to be content walking the ball up and working their half-court sets. Boettcher and Malorie Probasco were keeping the Lady Eagles around, accounting for all 10 of Moulton-Udell’s third quarter points as they trailed 35-30 entering the fourth.
With Moulton-Udell trying to ramp up their full-court pressure to speed the Comets up, but Cardinal handled the press and were able to close out the game by outscoring the Lady Eagles 15-7 in the final frame.
Cardinal was led by Alexia McClure’s 17 points while getting 15 points from Maddie Cloke. Boettcher led Moulton-Udell with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks while Probasco added six points, three rebounds and three assists as those two along with Brason Bulechek were celebrating senior night.
Moulton-Udell (8-9) will hit the road on Friday at 6 p.m. to face Murray (6-12).